Trump appoints Gov. Brownback as religious freedom ambassador

Evan Pflugradt, Opinion EditorJuly 26, 2017Leave a Comment

Gov. Sam Brownback has been appointed as a religious freedom ambassador, the White House confirmed Wednesday evening.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has been tabbed by President Donald Trump to serve as an ambassador for religious freedom.

Trump made the announcement Wednesday evening.

Brownback has served as governor of Kansas since 2011, serving previously as a state representative and senator. As a senator he helped pass the International Freedom Act, which passed in 1998.

“Religious freedom is the first freedom,” Brownback wrote in a tweet. “I am honored to serve such an important cause.”

Brownback has long been considered unpopular, even in the highly conservative state of Kansas. A 2017 survey by Morning Consult found he was the second-least popular governor in the country, behind New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The survey showed only 25 percent of those surveyed approving of Brownback’s performance as governor while two-thirds of the state disapproving.

Should he be confirmed by the Senate, Brownback will be succeeded by Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer.

Brownback is expected to issue a press conference Thursday afternoon.

