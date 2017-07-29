Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shocker point guard Landry Shamet injured in summer camp, will undergo surgery Monday

The Shockers' point guard will require an estimated 12-16 week recovery time.

Evan Pflugradt, Opinion EditorJuly 29, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita+State%E2%80%99s+Landry+Shamet+enters+Bankers+Life+Fieldhouse+in+Indianapolis+on+Friday+afternoon+before+the+NCAA+Tournament+game+against+Dayton.+%28Mar.+17%2C+2017%29
Wichita State’s Landry Shamet enters Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday afternoon before the NCAA Tournament game against Dayton. (Mar. 17, 2017)

Wichita State’s Landry Shamet enters Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday afternoon before the NCAA Tournament game against Dayton. (Mar. 17, 2017)

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Wichita State’s Landry Shamet enters Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday afternoon before the NCAA Tournament game against Dayton. (Mar. 17, 2017)

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wichita State point guard Landry Shamet sustained a stress fracture injury the fifth metatarsal of his right foot in an Under Armour All America Camp in Philadelphia earlier this month, as first reported by CBS Sports. He will undergo surgery to repair the stress fracture in Wichita on Monday.

Shamet, a redshirt sophomore from Kansas City, Mo., rolled his right ankle during a scrimmage of the summer camp on July 21. A doctor’s visit confirmed the stress fracture to his foot.

He sustained a similar injury on his left foot after just four games in his freshman year, which he later redshirted, under the advice of head coach Gregg Marshall.

“It’s smart to handle this in an aggressive manner,” Shamet said in an interview with CBS Sports.

Shamet wrote on Twitter that he remains confident in the process.

“I AM GOOD,” he posted, “I AM BUILT FOR THIS SH*T.”

He will have an estimated recovery time of 12-16 weeks before he can resume contact play. It is unclear whether or not he will play in the Shockers’ first exhibition against UMKC in early November.

Shamet was the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year. He led the Shockers to a 31-5 record, and produced 21 points against Kentucky in the Shockers’ second round loss of the NCAA Tournament. His three-point shot to send the game into overtime was blocked by UK standout freshman Bam Adebayo.

Should Shamet require additional recovery time, the Shockers could potentially be short depth in the backcourt.

Daishon Smith, who started a few games as a point guard last year, transferred out of program because of the emergence of Shamet in mid-season.

Austin Reaves, who also saw some playing time as a combo-guard off the bench, underwent surgery to repair his shoulder during the summer. His status hasn’t been mentioned this offseason.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced
2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced
CBS Sports to broadcast 2018 AAC men’s basketball semifinals and championship
CBS Sports to broadcast 2018 AAC men’s basketball semifinals and championship
Morris and McDuffie to return 2017-2018 season
Morris and McDuffie to return 2017-2018 season
Daishon Smith announces transfer from Wichita State
Daishon Smith announces transfer from Wichita State
Two Shockers to test NBA Draft
Two Shockers to test NBA Draft

Other stories filed under Showcase

‘Lyston was a friend:’ Students, faculty commemorate Skerritt on his last day at WSU
‘Lyston was a friend:’ Students, faculty commemorate Skerritt on his last day at WSU
Lease numbers flat for new private apartment complex, university steps in
Lease numbers flat for new private apartment complex, university steps in
Lyston Skerritt resigns from Wichita State
Lyston Skerritt resigns from Wichita State
Wichita State to move students from university housing to private apartment complex, demolish Fairmount Towers
Wichita State to move students from university housing to private apartment complex, demolish Fairmount Towers
Wash station installed in RSC
Wash station installed in RSC
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shocker point guard Landry Shamet injured in summer camp, will undergo surgery Monday

    Columns

    Thank Trump for ridding us of Gov. Brownback and his ‘real live experiment’

  • Shocker point guard Landry Shamet injured in summer camp, will undergo surgery Monday

    News

    Trump appoints Gov. Brownback as religious freedom ambassador

  • Shocker point guard Landry Shamet injured in summer camp, will undergo surgery Monday

    Campus

    Lyston Skerritt resigns from Wichita State

  • Shocker point guard Landry Shamet injured in summer camp, will undergo surgery Monday

    Campus

    Adiós, Doritos Locos: New food options coming to Wichita State

  • Shocker point guard Landry Shamet injured in summer camp, will undergo surgery Monday

    Arts & Culture

    Fresh off a camel, Brian Regan heads to Wichita, preps for Netflix specials

  • Shocker point guard Landry Shamet injured in summer camp, will undergo surgery Monday

    Campus

    Student Body President Hungate issues statement of response, protestors continue sit-in

  • Shocker point guard Landry Shamet injured in summer camp, will undergo surgery Monday

    Campus

    Students protest Wichita State Student Body President Paige Hungate

  • Shocker point guard Landry Shamet injured in summer camp, will undergo surgery Monday

    Campus

    Shepard to press charges for alleged discriminatory incident

  • Shocker point guard Landry Shamet injured in summer camp, will undergo surgery Monday

    Campus

    University issues statement on hate speech, discriminatory behavior

  • Shocker point guard Landry Shamet injured in summer camp, will undergo surgery Monday

    Local

    Bird found hung in Azad family’s yard