Shocker point guard Landry Shamet injured in summer camp, will undergo surgery Monday

The Shockers' point guard will require an estimated 12-16 week recovery time.

Close Wichita State’s Landry Shamet enters Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday afternoon before the NCAA Tournament game against Dayton. (Mar. 17, 2017) Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes Wichita State’s Landry Shamet enters Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday afternoon before the NCAA Tournament game against Dayton. (Mar. 17, 2017)

Wichita State point guard Landry Shamet sustained a stress fracture injury the fifth metatarsal of his right foot in an Under Armour All America Camp in Philadelphia earlier this month, as first reported by CBS Sports. He will undergo surgery to repair the stress fracture in Wichita on Monday.

Shamet, a redshirt sophomore from Kansas City, Mo., rolled his right ankle during a scrimmage of the summer camp on July 21. A doctor’s visit confirmed the stress fracture to his foot.

He sustained a similar injury on his left foot after just four games in his freshman year, which he later redshirted, under the advice of head coach Gregg Marshall.

“It’s smart to handle this in an aggressive manner,” Shamet said in an interview with CBS Sports.

Shamet wrote on Twitter that he remains confident in the process.

“I AM GOOD,” he posted, “I AM BUILT FOR THIS SH*T.”

DO NOT WORRY Nothing but confidence and positivity over this way. I love you all ❤️ — Landry Shamet (@Shamet_Landry11) July 29, 2017

He will have an estimated recovery time of 12-16 weeks before he can resume contact play. It is unclear whether or not he will play in the Shockers’ first exhibition against UMKC in early November.

Shamet was the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year. He led the Shockers to a 31-5 record, and produced 21 points against Kentucky in the Shockers’ second round loss of the NCAA Tournament. His three-point shot to send the game into overtime was blocked by UK standout freshman Bam Adebayo.

Should Shamet require additional recovery time, the Shockers could potentially be short depth in the backcourt.

Daishon Smith, who started a few games as a point guard last year, transferred out of program because of the emergence of Shamet in mid-season.

Austin Reaves, who also saw some playing time as a combo-guard off the bench, underwent surgery to repair his shoulder during the summer. His status hasn’t been mentioned this offseason.