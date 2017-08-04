Wichita State water tank gets university’s name wrong

Early arrivals to Wichita State this morning had to do a double-take at the water tank’s new paint job.

Instead of Wichita State University, the y and e in “State” and “University” are switched. The tank now reads “Wichita Staty Universite.”

The logo is around 25 feet tall and 35 to 45 feet wide, according to a June 30 university statement about the project. The logos required between 100 and 125 gallons of paint.

The tank, located on Wichita State’s main campus near 17th Street and Oliver, is being updated by the City of Wichita “to make the Wichita State water tank a source of pride for the WSU community.”