Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey

In a Facebook survey of 516 participants, coffee connoisseurs have overwhelmingly declared their preference for local coffee retailer Reverie Coffee Roasters over Starbucks.

360 people voted for Reverie and just 156 voted for Starbucks.

One voter voiced their support for the Wichita based coffee company, commenting with “Reverie is hands down the very best of the best coffee in town. An ICT treasure and true art form that is worth every penny.” Another chimed in with “Reverie’s Rosemary Salted Caramel Latte, ’nuff said.”

Reverie Coffee will be available on campus at the Groundhouse, which previously served Starbucks products. The new Fairmount Coffee Co., located just off of campus at 3815 E. 17th St., will also serve Reverie Coffee products.

Those who still need their Starbucks fix can get it at the Innovation Campus Starbucks and at Fast Break in the Rhatigan Student Center. Fast Break is scheduled to undergo renovations to become a full service Starbucks this winter.