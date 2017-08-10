Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey

Nicole Byrne, Digital EditorAugust 9, 2017Leave a Comment

Madeline Deabler

Madeline Deabler

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In a Facebook survey of 516 participants, coffee connoisseurs have overwhelmingly declared their preference for local coffee retailer Reverie Coffee Roasters over Starbucks.

360 people voted for Reverie and just 156 voted for Starbucks.

One voter voiced their support for the Wichita based coffee company, commenting with “Reverie is hands down the very best of the best coffee in town. An ICT treasure and true art form that is worth every penny.” Another chimed in with “Reverie’s Rosemary Salted Caramel Latte, ’nuff said.”

Reverie Coffee will be available on campus at the Groundhouse, which previously served Starbucks products. The new Fairmount Coffee Co., located just off of campus at 3815 E. 17th St., will also serve Reverie Coffee products.

Those who still need their Starbucks fix can get it at the Innovation Campus Starbucks and at Fast Break in the Rhatigan Student Center. Fast Break is scheduled to undergo renovations to become a full service Starbucks this winter.

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Arts & Culture

Rundstrom relishes time at WSU, accepts position at Savannah College of Art and Design

According to Lisa Rundstrom, outgoing director of WSU Shift Space gallery and interdisciplinary art professor, her time at WSU has been about bridging...

Art show rallies community around refugees
Art show rallies community around refugees
Fresh off a camel, Brian Regan heads to Wichita, preps for Netflix specials
Fresh off a camel, Brian Regan heads to Wichita, preps for Netflix specials
PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game
PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game
Malaysian Night brings together students from neighboring Kansas universities
Malaysian Night brings together students from neighboring Kansas universities

Other stories filed under Dining

Best of Wichita: Do-nut miss out on these doughnuts
Best of Wichita: Do-nut miss out on these doughnuts
Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappé is a thing of beauty, until you drink it
Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappé is a thing of beauty, until you drink it
Food trucks worth your food bucks
Food trucks worth your food bucks
Central Standard Brewing is brewing up success
Central Standard Brewing is brewing up success
Xocoveza is loco in the cabeza
Xocoveza is loco in the cabeza
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey

    Campus

    Student Body President Hungate’s parents subject of alleged racial incident directed at former Student Body President Shepard

  • Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey

    News

    Impact

  • Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey

    Campus

    Voting made quick and easy

  • Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey

    Campus

    Complete list of candidates announced for SGA election

  • Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey

    News

    Supreme Court serves as a tool for students

  • Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey

    Campus

    Chemistry professor receives support from National Science Foundation

  • Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey

    Campus

    Ideas find opportunity to transform into businesses through Shocker New Ventures Competition

  • Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey

    Campus

    ‘It takes all of us’ to put an end to human trafficking

  • Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey

    Campus

    GoCreate makerspace wants you to ‘get outside of your head’

  • Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey

    Shop Local Guide

    Douglas Avenue Chop Shop brings Kansas’ best meats to its butcher’s block