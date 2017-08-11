‘I am built for this:’ Shamet starts recovery from foot injury

Close Wichita State's Landry Shamet (11) fakes a pass before shooting over Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3). Brian Hayes/File photo

Wichita State’s Landry Shamet and foot injuries are no strangers.

The redshirt sophomore guard fractured his right foot in a summer league scrimmage that occurred on July 21 and opted for immediate surgery the following Monday.

Shamet told CBS Sports he wanted to handle the injury in an aggressive manner to prevent the stress in his foot from building up.

“It’s kind of setting myself up for a better future and not having to deal with any of these issues down the road,” Shamet said.

An official statement was released regarding Shamet’s procedure and recovery time:

“Landry Shamet had surgery on July 31 to repair a stress fracture. Doctors placed a screw in the Fifth Metatarsal of his right foot.

Recovery times vary, but the typical patient is cleared to resume conditioning activities 6-8 weeks after surgery with full play at 14-16 weeks. Shamet had an identical procedure on his left foot in November, 2015.”

His first season at WSU resulted in Shamet becoming a medical redshirt due to a stress fracture in his left foot in a game against Emporia State in 2015.

In the 2016-2017 season, Shamet was named the MVC Freshman of the Year. He was the fourth freshman in Missouri Valley Conference history to earn 1st team all-conference and led the league in both three-point shot (43) and percentage (.518) in MVC play.

Shamet ranked No. 10 in The Big Lead’s “50 Best Players in College Basketball for 2017-2018.”

Jason McIntyre, author of the article, stated about Shamet: “The Shockers are loaded, and Shamet is their most talented player. Made 44 percent of his 3-pointers as a freshman. Watch him vs Kentucky, it’s impressive.”

In WSU’s Second Round loss to Kentucky, Shamet kept the Shockers in the game while leading the box scores with 20 points and shooting 50 percent on field goals.

Shamet’s surgery went as planned and is currently on the road to recovery.

Following his operation on Monday, Shamet tweeted “Appreciating all the love and support from everyone, like I said… I AM GOOD AND I AM BUILT FOR THIS. Love you all and thank you.”

Although the official men’s basketball schedule has not been released, Shamet is on track to be healthy for the first game which is anticipated for the beginning of November.