Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville

Matt CrowAugust 13, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 20 Photos
Matt Crow

Supporters hold signs during the rally for solidarity in downtown Wichita. (Aug. 13, 2017)

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Galleries

PHOTOS: Hartman Arena hosts fight night
PHOTOS: Hartman Arena hosts fight night
PHOTOS: Wichita State walks away from Wildcats with a win
PHOTOS: Wichita State walks away from Wildcats with a win
PHOTOS: Shockers track sweep final MVC Championship
PHOTOS: Shockers track sweep final MVC Championship
PHOTOS: Shockers steal bases for victory against Aces
PHOTOS: Shockers steal bases for victory against Aces
PHOTOS: Shockers ground Golden Eagles in extra inning
PHOTOS: Shockers ground Golden Eagles in extra inning

Other stories filed under Local

Wichitans gather to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville
Wichitans gather to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville
Hernandez making Hartman Arena his boxing home
Hernandez making Hartman Arena his boxing home
‘Lyston was a friend:’ Students, faculty commemorate Skerritt on his last day at WSU
‘Lyston was a friend:’ Students, faculty commemorate Skerritt on his last day at WSU
Lease numbers flat for new private apartment complex, university steps in
Lease numbers flat for new private apartment complex, university steps in
UPDATE: Wichita State to use financial aid money to lease from private company
UPDATE: Wichita State to use financial aid money to lease from private company
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers topple Sycomores as senior bid farewell

  • PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors out with a win

  • PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Familiar faces return to watch Wichita State top Northern Iowa

  • PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers bring Bears bad news

  • PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: McDuffie’s 20 points helps shut down Salukis

  • PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Wichita State leaves a lump of coal in South Dakota State’s stocking

  • PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Wichita State shuts down Saint Louis 75-45

  • PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Wichita State volleyball senior night

  • PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville

    Galleries

    Photo of the day: Election Day 2016

  • PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville

    Local

    Wichitans gather to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville