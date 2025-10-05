Wichita State volleyball drops rematch at Tulsa

After falling to Tulsa at home on Friday, Wichita State Volleyball wanted to get back on track Sunday by beating the Golden Hurricane on the road. The Shockers were swept, 3-0.

WSU (10-6, 2-2 American) dropped its second-straight game to Tulsa (13-3, 3-1 American) for the first time since 1985. It’s also the first time the Shockers were swept against the Golden Hurricane since 1988.

WSU hit .156 in the game, marking their third-lowest hitting percentage this season, while Tulsa posted .294. Tulsa’s hitting percentage is the second-highest against the Shockers this season.

The Shockers trailed by just four kills, with Tulsa at 45 and WSU at 41. However, Tulsa committed roughly half as many errors as WSU, which made 21.

The Shockers rolled out their usual starting lineup of outside hitters Brooklyn Leggett and Sydney Dunning, defensive specialist Katie Galligan, libero Gabi Maas and middle blocker Maddie Wilson. The only change was that freshman middle blocker Janaya Weitkemper made her first collegiate start.

The teams traded the first ten points of the first set, with both teams trading 3-0 runs. Tulsa eventually took a five-point lead, 12-7, but WSU battled back to tie the set at 12.

A kill by senior Leggett sent the frame into the media timeout, with the Shockers leading, 15-14. After the timeout, the Shockers led up to set point, 24-22, but a Tulsa 3-0 run gave it set point in overtime.

WSU fought off multiple Golden Hurricane points, but Tulsa managed to pull away, 28-26.

In the second set, Tulsa came out hot, winning six of the first eight points and forcing a Shockers timeout. Tulsa held the lead the entire set, which included runs of 5-1 and 4-1 for the Golden Hurricane, 25-18.

Tulsa again was able to build a large lead to start the final set, leading by as much as six. WSU was able to tie the frame at 14, but a massive Tulsa run put the game out of reach.

The Shockers eventually lost the set and match, 25-20.

WSU volleyball will travel home for its next match against Memphis. First serve against the Tigers is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

Box score breakdown

Set wins 1 2 3 4 5

WSU

Tulsa X X X

Scorelines

S1: 28-26 (Tulsa)

S2: 25-18 (Tulsa)

S3: 25-20 (Tulsa)

Leaders

Kills — WSU: Brooklyn Leggett (13), Jenna Cubbage (12), Maddie Wilson (5), Janaya Weitkemper (4), Sydney Dunning (4). Tulsa: Maegan Mills (10), Kat Cooper (9), Olivia Vance (8), Lauren Eitler (7), Jill Hanson (4)

Assists — WSU: Jordan Heatherly (25), Gabi Maas (5), Hannah Hawkins (5). Tulsa: Brayden Hipp (33), Lauren Patterson (7)

Digs — WSU: Gabi Maas (12), Katie Galligan (9), Grace Hett (9), Jordan Heatherly (6), Maddie Wilson (3). Tulsa: Brayden Hipp (11), Lauren Patterson (10), Lauren Eitler (8), Maegan Mills (6), Brittany Bacorn (6)

Points — WSU: Brooklyn Leggett (13.5), Jenna Cubbage (12), Maddie Wilson (8), Sydney Dunning (4.5), Janaya Weitkemper (4.5). Tulsa: Olivia Vance (14.5), Maegan Mills (12), Kat Cooper (11), Jill Hanson (7.5), Lauren Eitler (7)