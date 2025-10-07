Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Shocktoberfest brew garden

The Shocktoberfest Brew Garden was an event in partnership with Shocker Athletics, with breweries, food trucks, vendors, local music and fun activities for the Shocker community.
Airianna Sallaz, Multimedia ReporterOctober 7, 2025
Airianna Sallaz
WuShock high-fiving a member of the Wichita State community. The Shocktoberfest Brew Garden was an event that brought breweries, food trucks, vendors, local music and fun activities for the Shocker community.

The Shocktoberfest Brew Garden was an event in partnership with Shocker Athletics, with breweries, food trucks, vendors, local music and fun activities for the Shocker community.

WuShock jamming out with DJ Magnum.
Airianna Sallaz
WuShock jamming out with DJ Magnum at the Shocktoberfest Brew Garden on Oct. 4. The event, in partnership with Shocker Athletics, brought breweries, food trucks, vendors, local music and fun activities for the Shocker community.
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Airianna Sallaz
Airianna Sallaz, Multimedia Reporter
Airianna Sallaz is a junior majoring in Media Arts and Filmmaking. Sallaz joined staff in 2025 as a multimedia reporter. In the short-term after graduation, she wants to work in television and film, but in the future she hopes to become a published writer.