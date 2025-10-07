PHOTOS: Wichita State softball’s first fall games of the year
Wichita State softball played its first two games of the fall season on Oct. 4 and 5, against McLennan Community College and Emporia State, respectively. The Shockers won both games and outscored their opponents by a total of 43-2.
Garima Thapa, Senior Photographer • October 7, 2025
About the Contributor
Garima Thapa, Senior Photographer
Garima Thapa was the photo editor for The Sunflower during the 2024-2025 year. Thapa is in their third year at Wichita State, studying communications. Thapa uses she/they pronouns.