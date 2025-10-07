PHOTOS: Wichita State softball’s first fall games of the year

Wichita State softball played its first two games of the fall season on Oct. 4 and 5, against McLennan Community College and Emporia State, respectively. The Shockers won both games and outscored their opponents by a total of 43-2.

Gallery • 16 Photos Garima Thapa Wichita State softball sophomore Aeryn Shuman (78) greets her teammates at home plate with a grin after hitting a home run against Emporia State on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at Wilkins Stadium. Shuman hit one home run in her freshman season at Central Arkansas.