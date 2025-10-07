Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Wichita State softball’s first fall games of the year

Wichita State softball played its first two games of the fall season on Oct. 4 and 5, against McLennan Community College and Emporia State, respectively. The Shockers won both games and outscored their opponents by a total of 43-2.
Garima Thapa, Senior PhotographerOctober 7, 2025
Sophomore Aeryn Shuman gets cheered on by Shockers after a home run on Oct. 5.
Wichita State softball sophomore Aeryn Shuman (78) greets her teammates at home plate with a grin after hitting a home run against Emporia State on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at Wilkins Stadium. Shuman hit one home run in her freshman season at Central Arkansas.
About the Contributor
Garima Thapa
Garima Thapa, Senior Photographer
Garima Thapa was the photo editor for The Sunflower during the 2024-2025 year. Thapa is in their third year at Wichita State, studying communications. Thapa uses she/they pronouns.