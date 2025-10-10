Wichita State volleyball makes 11 aces en route to sweep of Memphis

A barrage of aces helped lead Wichita State volleyball to a sweep of Memphis on Friday evening, bouncing back after a pair of losses to Tulsa last weekend.

The Shockers made a season-high 11 aces and swept Memphis for the second time this season, 3-0.

WSU coach Chris Lamb attributed the number of aces to a drill during practice, as well as the team playing well.

“I want to say this silly old drill that I brought back,” Lamb said of the aces. “But I’m sure there’s more to do with just the girls having confidence. We got a little routine we’re going to stick with, and maybe we’ll get something.”

The Shockers’ record grew to 11-6 and 3-2 in the American Conference. The Tigers’ record fell below .500, at 9-10 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

Junior outside hitter Sydney Dunning made a career-high seven aces in the win, the most by a WSU player in a single game since Sara Younes in 2004.

“We practiced it (serving) all week for about 20 minutes before we did scrimmage,” Dunning said. “But all kudos to Lambo in that drill.”

The game also held special meaning for senior outside hitter Brooklyn Leggett.

It was the Shockers’ annual pink-out game, dedicated to breast cancer awareness. Leggett’s mother was diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer last year. In a message played at halftime, Leggett said that her mother is in remission.

“My mom was here tonight,” Leggett said after the game. “So it was just encouraging to look up into the stands and know that she fought so hard.”

Freshman outside hitter Jenna Cubbage made her first career start. Also, sophomore Grace Hett made her first career start at libero.

In the match, Hett set a career high in digs with 13.

“Grace has been killing it in the service scene and her defensive numbers at middle back, and left back because she has been filling in for both Kaite (Galligan) and Gabi (Maas),” Lamb said. “She’s kind of been putting time in the middle back and left back, and all of a sudden, it was like, look who’s coming, Grace and her passing numbers have just been undeniable, and the defensive numbers are right there.”

After trailing to start the first set and fighting back to take the lead, junior outside Sydney Dunning collected back-to-back service aces to highlight a 4-0 Shockers’ run, 20-18. Despite taking a slight advantage, the Tigers clawed back and were first to set point, 24-23.

A kill by junior middle blocker sent the frame into overtime, and the Shockers staved off multiple set points before a 4-1 run helped the home team win, 30-28.

Despite winning the frame, there were some things WSU needed to clean up.

“They (Memphis) won serve and pass early,” Lamb said. “Yeah, they missed their service, but they were serving. We weren’t passing well, and they got a few aces of their own.”

The Shockers scored eight of the first 11 points in the second set, making Memphis call an early timeout. WSU kept its lead after the timeout with the Tigers only getting as close as two points to the lead at the 19-17 mark.

Amid a 6-0 run out of a Memphis timeout, Dunning collected three straight service aces to end the set, 25-17.

Dunning collected her seventh ace for the second point in the third set, setting her career high.

Wilson collected the Shockers’ 10th overall ace at the 10-4 mark. Junior Setter Jordan Heatherly made WSU’s 11th ace at the 22-14 mark, setting the most in a single game since 2022. A block by Leggett, Paulsen and Wilford ended the match, 25-16.

WSU will stay home for its next match against UAB. First serve against the Blazers is scheduled for Sunday at noon.

The Shockers beat UAB in Birmingham earlier this season to open conference play.

Box score breakdown

Set wins 1 2 3 4 5

WSU X X X

Memphis

Scorelines

S1: 30-28 (WSU)

S2: 25-17 (WSU)

S3: 25-16 (WSU)

Leaders

Kills — WSU: Brooklyn Leggett (15), Sydney Dunning (9), Emerson Wilford (8). Memphis: Riley McCloskey (8), Za’Niya Boyles (7), Janyah Henderson (6)

Assists — WSU: Jordan Heatherly (21), Sarah Musial (14), Grace Hett (4). Memphis: Sydney Marshall (22), Madelyn Bach (7)

Digs — WSU: Grace Hett (13), Jordan Heatherly (8), Sydney Dunning (7). Memphis: Sydney Marshall (11), Abigail Schlueter (7), Madelyn Bach (6)

Points — WSU: Brooklyn Leggett (17), Sydney Dunning (16), Emerson Wilford (9), Maddie Wilson (9). Memphis: Janyah Henderson (10), Riley McCloskey (8.5), Za’Niya Boyles (7.5)