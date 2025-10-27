Shocker Sports Roundup: What you missed over the last week

Women’s golf

Women’s golf finished out its fall schedule in Manhattan, Kan., taking third in the Powercat Invitational last Monday and Tuesday. Tournament host Kansas State took first place on its home turf, with Cincinnati behind in second.

Wichita State took two top-10 finishes at the tournament, finishing with 925 total strokes as a team, 61 over par for three rounds of golf.

Senior Kate Tilma had the best finish for the Shockers, tying for seventh place on 226 total strokes, going 10 over par. It was a return to a familiar place for Tilma, as she golfed at K-State her freshman year.

Fellow senior Mackenzie Wilson came up second-best for Wichita State, tying for ninth place on 227 total strokes, just 11 over par.

The next Shocker on the leaderboard was Manon Guille, tying for 26th place with 237 strokes, 21 over par.

The tournament rounded out the fall schedule for the women’s golf team until they start their spring schedule south of the border from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2026, at the Estrella Del Mar Invitational in Mazatlan, Mexico.

For more information on start times, visit goshockers.com.

Women’s bowling

Women’s bowling made it to the finals at the Destination Orlando tournament hosted by Sacred Heart University at Orlando’s AMF Sky Lanes from Friday to Sunday.

No. 5 Wichita State’s rivalry with No. 1 Jacksonville State continued into this year in yet another matchup between two juggernauts of NCAA women’s bowling, as the teams made it to the tournament finals.

In a best-of-seven Baker match, the Shockers fell 4-1 against the Gamecocks by scores of 223-224, 185-213, 207-165, 186-240, 200-216.

Wichita State starts off their season 11-2 after a second-place run in their first tournament of the season.

The Shockers will play next in Houston at the Track Kat Klash hosted by Sam Houston State from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

Men’s tennis

At the men’s American Individual Championships from Thursday to Sunday in Tulsa, Okla., the Shockers ended their run in the semifinals in both the singles and the doubles championships.

Senior Alejandro Jacome advanced to the semifinals with three straight 2-0 sweeps. His day ended on Saturday in the semifinals after losing to Memphis’ Maxime Dubouch 7-6(6), 1-6, (10-1).

Sophomore Ilias Worthington made it out of the round of 32 with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Tulane’s Hady ElKordy, but was swept in the round of 24 by Rice’s Petro Kuzmenok.

Jacome and Worthington paired up together for the doubles championships and finished in the semifinals. The duo lost in a hard fought tiebreaker 6-7(6), 6-7(3) to Charlotte’s Vasco Prata and Ivan Dreycopp.

Wichita State’s men’s tennis team will continue its fall season at two tournaments, the ITA Conference Masters in San Diego from Nov. 6-9. The other tournament is the ITA Sectional Championships, taking place on those same days, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Women’s tennis

At the women’s American Individual Championships, junior Giorgia Roselli made it to the singles finals while junior Xin Tong Wang finished out in the semifinals against Charlotte’s Ni Xi to set up a championship finale between Xi and Roselli to finish the singles bracket.

Finishing up the doubles tournament on Sunday morning, the duo of Wang and Roselli made a run in the championship, taking the crown against Charlotte’s Xi and Sara Suchankova, 6-4, 6-4.

Both Roselli and Wang had byes to start the singles bracket. Roselli made two sweeps to get to the finals, while Wang took three sets in both of the matches, including two sets decided by tiebreaker.

No. 1-seeded Wang lost 6-2, 6-3 to No. 6-seeded Xi in their semifinals match. Roselli bowed out against Xi in a 6-0, 6-4 loss to end Wichita State’s singles run as the runner-up.

Women’s tennis will resume play next month at the NCAA Individual Championships in Orlando from Nov. 19-24.