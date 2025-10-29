Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Wichita State students can now claim men’s basketball tickets online

Owen Prothro, Sports EditorOctober 29, 2025
Morgan Anderson
Wichita State’s student section holds the Shockers Up hand sign before the exhibition game on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (File photo)

Students at Wichita State can now claim men’s basketball tickets online as part of WSU Athletics’ new game day enhancements at Koch Arena

One general admission ticket for home games is still free for WSU students and will be available until the ticket office runs out. Single-game tickets will be available a week before tipoff at each home game. 

WSU Athletics said on its student ticket information page that “students are encouraged to check their student email for notices about student tickets becoming available or visit the student ticket claim webpage,” which is still in the works.

Students can still claim tickets in-person with a valid WSU ID at the ticket office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, and one-and-a-half hours before tipoff when the arena opens. 

Tickets will be made available to the public should they not be claimed by a student 48 hours — two full days — before the day of a game.

For all other ticketed sports — women’s basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and track and field — WSU athletics said, “The Shocker Athletics Ticket Office provides Wichita State University students a free general admission ticket to all ticketed regular-season home events. All Wichita State students must show their student ID at the venue’s box office on the day of the event beginning one hour prior to the event’s scheduled start time.”

Wichita State men’s basketball’s first game is Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. against UNC Asheville.

Screenshot taken from Wichita State Athletics’ website for how students can claim men’s basketball tickets online.
