Early lessons from Wichita State’s season-opening win

One game down, 30 more to go.

Wichita State men’s basketball opened its season with a 75-58 win Tuesday evening against UNC Asheville — marking its seventh-straight 1-0 start to a season. But for a team with 12 new faces and postseason ambition, this was the first glimpse of a roster trying to find its rhythm.

“All in all, there were steps taken,” head coach Paul Mills said. “Most pleased with the guys at halftime. They understood what needed to be done. You can understand what needs to be done, but you have to go do it.”

From unexpected freshman contributions to veteran leadership, here are takeaways ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Prairie View A&M at 6 p.m. in Koch Arena.

Ten deep? Shockers prove Mills might be right.

Mills hinted at a 10-man rotation during the team’s media day on Oct. 30, signifying an emphasis in this season’s depth.

Well, 10 players entered the game against the Bulldogs. All 10 players scored.

That depth was tested early with some players logging heavy minutes and others stepping in quietly. But all contributed.

Minutes ranged from 4.5 to 33.5, and only three players finished the game on the negative end of the offensive plus/minus. They were also the players who got the least amount of playing time.

An early surprise was how soon freshman center Noah Hill was thrown into the fire. Centers Will Berg and Emmanuel Okorafor both had to hit the bench within seven minutes of the first half after getting into foul trouble.

For being thrown into a bigger role in his first collegiate game, Hill didn’t disappoint. He didn’t pack the box score — snagging three rebounds, one on the offensive glass that resulted in his first points on a second chance putback, and swatting two shots.

His length and mobility disrupted shots in the paint and forced UNC Asheville into poor sets with his ability to hedge on the perimeter. His motor was always in high gear.

“Noah’s value is probably better than what my eyes saw,” Mills said. “I think we’ll probably see a lot more on film. For a rookie to come in in that moment, you’ve got five fouls amongst your two bigs who are veterans, I thought he kept us in it.”

.@Buff_Athletics product Noah Hill’s first collegiate points and third board in a Shockers uniform. https://t.co/Robqgykm4z — Owen Prothro (@OwenBProthro) November 5, 2025

Former SoCon standouts are driving forces

It was clear in Tuesday night’s game that seniors Karon Boyd and Kenyon Giles are going to play major roles this season.

The former Southern Conference standouts played like they’re deserving of last season’s SoCon Defensive Player of the Year (Boyd) and a preseason First Team All-American Conference nod this year (Giles).

Boyd, an East Tennessee State transfer, and Giles, who is from UNC Greensboro, played the most minutes on the team. They played 10-plus more minutes than anyone else.

Giles finished with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting. He upped the Shockers’ lead to nine points amid the late-game 15-2 run with a tough shot off an inbound pass that resulted in an old-fashioned three-point play. He stole the ball four times on the defensive end, also a game-high.

“He’s a headache on the court,” Boyd said. “So to finally be on the same team, be a threat on both sides of the floor on the same team, it’s definitely big for us.”

Boyd was all over the floor. He grabbed 10 rebounds, scored 11 points and ended plus-22 in the offensive plus/minus.

He’s a staunch defender and made it hard for his opponents to get clean shots off. At the end of the first half, Boyd made a 3-pointer to push the Shockers’ lead to four points.

“It gave us a little spark,” he said. “I know going into the second half, we turned it over a lot. So, having that three, it kind of calmed the storm.”

Mills said Boyd can fit a “glue guy” mold, one that is still left on the table after Ronnie DeGray III graduated after last season.

“He can cover up a lot of mistakes that nobody else sees,” Mills said.

Rebounding is still an identity

The Shockers ranked first in the American Conference in defensive rebounding and fifth in offensive rebounding at the end of last season. They came into this season wanting to keep their identity on the glass.

After going into halftime with a four-point lead, Wichita State was just plus-one in the rebounding margin. It came out of the break with more urgency on the glass, and it showed.

The Shockers were plus-14 during the second half, which featured marks of plus-nine and plus-five on the offensive and defensive end, respectively. The difference in offensive rebounding resulted in nine more second chance points for them throughout the half.

“We were plus-one on the glass at the end of the first half,” Mills said, “and so to be plus-14 in the second, there were some things we corrected.”

The kind of test Prairie View A&M provides

Wichita State’s next opponent, Prairie View A&M, can provide a similar challenge to UNC Asheville.

The Panthers are known for their pressure defense, forcing 16.5 steals a game this season, though their opponents aren’t Division I programs. With that in mind, they still ranked 50th nationally last season in steals per game with 8.1, and 82nd in total steals with 259.

Through its first two games, Prairie View A&M is making 52.8% of its shots from the floor and 34.3% of its shots from 3-point range. The Panthers have also averaged 94.5 points a game — but again, their opponents do not compete on the same level as Wichita State.

Pressure caused fits at times for the Shockers’ offense against UNC Asheville, though.

The Shockers were forced to take desperation heaves at the end of shot clocks and didn’t look in rhythm during the first half. They racked up 14 turnovers throughout the game.

If Wichita State maintains its rebounding advantage and effectively counters Prairie View’s defensive pressure, the Shockers are positioned to secure their second win at the Roundhouse this season.