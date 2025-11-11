Wichita State blows big lead, falls to Western Kentucky in OT thriller

Wichita State’s women’s basketball team saw a 15-point second-half lead disappear against Western Kentucky, but four quarters couldn’t decide the outcome.

The Lady Toppers eventually outlasted the Shockers in overtime Tuesday night, 73-71.

Wichita State’s record fell below .500 at 1-2 with the loss, while Western Kentucky’s grew to 2-1.

Trailing by seven points early in the second quarter, the Shockers used a 9-0 run and retook the lead for the first time since the 2:37 mark of the first, 20-18. Their lead grew to 10 points by the end of the half via a 12-2 run that spanned the last four minutes.

Wichita State stole the ball twice within the last minute, and graduate guard Jaila Harding and junior guard Azjah Reeves cashed in threes on both of them during the run.

The Shockers started the third quarter fast, gaining their 15-point advantage ‌a little over three minutes into the period, 40-25. The Lady Toppers began to claw back, ending the third on a 14-3 run over five minutes of game time to cut Wichita State’s lead to three points, 45-42.

Two buckets from graduate forward Bre’Yon White and a 3-pointer by Harding helped the Shockers maintain their lead early in the fourth quarter. Western Kentucky then scored five points in 55 seconds of game time to take its first lead since the second, 53-52. The teams traded and tied for the lead a combined nine times before the final buzzer sounded at 61-all, forcing overtime.

By the end of the game, the teams made 11 lead changes and eight ties.

Western Kentucky won the tipoff and took a three-point lead in trips to the free throw line. The Shockers fought back to tie the game at 65 as graduate center Cheyenne Banks found space in the paint with 90 seconds left.

Graduate guard Taya Davis later tied the game at 67 but was given a technical foul resulting in her fifth and final of the night.

Western Kentucky was awarded free throws and possession of the ball as a result. It cashed both untimed shots and quickly made a shot to up its lead to four points, 71-67. A basket by graduate guard Abby Cater cut the Shockers’ deficit to a point, but they couldn’t tie or retake the lead.

Next up, Wichita State will travel to Kansas City, Mo., to play former Missouri Valley Conference rival Missouri State in the 28.5 Hoops Women’s Invitational. Tipoff against the Lady Bears is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in the T-Mobile Center.

Box score breakdown

WSU – 11; 21; 13; 16; 10 – 71

WKU – 16; 6; 20; 19; 12 – 73

Shooting totals (fg-3p-ft)

WSU (39% – 31% – 63%)

WKU (47% – 40% – 61%)

Leaders

Points — WSU: Jaila Harding (19), Treasure Thompson (14), Taya Davis (9). WKU: Tia Shelling (20), Jeniffer Silva (17), Torri James (16).

Rebounds — WSU: Jaida McDonald (8), Treasure Thompson (7), Taya Davis (6), Abby Cater (6). WKU: Jeniffer Silva (10), Mya Pratcher (9), Torri James (5).

Assists — WSU: Taya Davis (7), Treasure Thompson (4), Jaila Harding (3). WKU: Tia Shelling (6), Jeniffer Silva (2).