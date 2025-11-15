Turnovers, charity stripe edge sinks Wichita State women’s basketball vs. Missouri State

Turnovers and a wide free-throw margin proved to be differentiators as Wichita State’s women’s basketball team dropped another close game to old Missouri Valley Conference rival Missouri State on Saturday afternoon, 66-57. The game was played in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., as part of the 28.5 Hoops Women’s Invitational.

The Shockers, now 1-3 on the season, dropped their third-straight game with the loss, while the Bears remained perfect at 4-0.

The turnover bug got to Wichita State early, as graduate guard Taya Davis committed two in the first 61 seconds of the game. The Shockers ended the game with 23 turnovers, stalling momentum for most of the game.

Wichita State also committed 21 fouls, which resulted in 24 free throw attempts for Missouri State. The Bears played a much cleaner game, and it showed as the Shockers attempted five shots at the charity stripe.

The disparity resulted in 20 more points on untimed shots for Missouri State.

Despite this, graduate guard Jaila Harding kept Wichita State in the game, scoring two 3-pointers at the 15-12 mark — including one that stopped a 7-0 run by Missouri State. Back-to-back baskets by the Shockers later in the first quarter kept it a one-possession game at the end of it, 19-16.

Aggressive defense continued to send Missouri State to the stripe in the second quarter, as it was able to open up an eight-point lead after its second trip to the line within three minutes of game time. Graduate guard Abby Cater provided a much-needed spark in the final two-and-a-half minutes of the period, scoring the Shockers’ final seven points to keep them within an arm’s reach, 34-32.

First-half turnovers carried into the second, as Wichita State committed another just 11 seconds into the third quarter. Eleven first-half fouls did, too. Harding committed her fourth foul early on and the Shockers’ leading scorer sat on the bench the rest of the quarter.

The Bears took advantage of Harding’s absence and took control with a 10-point lead with 3:45 left to go. The Shockers showed resilience and junior guard Kyleigh Ortiz and graduate forward Sophie Benharouga spearheaded an 8-0 run off the bench to trim their deficit to two points, 52-50.

Fouls and misses limited the flow of the fourth quarter, as the teams went cold for long stretches of time. The Bears came alive late, however, and went on a 7-0 run to put the game out of reach and decide the final score. The Shockers ended the game on an eight-minute field goal drought.

Next up, Wichita State travels back to Koch Arena for a game against Southeast Missouri State. Tipoff against the Redhawks is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

Box score breakdown

WSU — 16; 16; 18; 7 — 57

MSU — 19; 15; 21; 11 — 66

Shooting totals (fg-3p-ft)

WSU (41% – 28% – 80%)

MSU (40% – 24% – 83%)

Leaders

Points — WSU: Treasure Thompson (12), Jaila Harding (10), Abby Cater (9). MSU: Faith Lee (14), Lainie Douglas (10), Maycee James (10).

Rebounds — WSU: Bre’Yon White (8), Treasure Thompson (5), Diamond Richardson (4). MSU: Kaemyn Bekemeier (10), Maiesha Washington (5), Lainie Douglas (4).

Assists — WSU: Taya Davis (6), Diamond Richardson (3). MSU: JaNyla Bush (3), Kaemyn Bekemeier (2), Maycee James (2).