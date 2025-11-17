OPINION: Celebrate your family — not Thanksgiving

I was six when I learned the “story” of Thanksgiving. I was taught that the pilgrims welcomed the Native Americans to their table, a cornucopia overflowing with a plentiful harvest. My class wore paper pilgrim hats and “Native headdresses.” Not only was that extreme cultural appropriation, it was just factually incorrect.

Thanksgiving is heralded as a day to give thanks for what you have and spend time with the ones you love, which are both valuable lessons to be learned, but the holiday itself wasn’t built on thankfulness.

History of Thanksgiving 1614 — Squanto — Tisquantum —, a Patuxet, one of more than 50 tribes who formed the Wampanoag Confederacy, is captured by slave-traders and brought to Malaga, Spain.

1619 — Squanto made his way back to his homeland, discovering his tribe had been killed by European diseases.

1620 — The Mayflower docks in present-day Provincetown Harbor with separatists who fled from England to Holland seeking to escape religious persecution by English authorities aboard. They began building a permanent settlement on the ruins of Squanto’s Patuxet village, which they renamed New Plymouth.

Spring 1621 — Squanto met the pilgrims and soon became the translator between them and the Wampanoag Confederacy due to his knowledge of English. He taught the pilgrims how to plant corn by using fish as fertilizer and how to plant gourds around the corn so that the vines could climb the cornstalks.

Fall 1621 — Plymouth hosts a harvest feast in thanks. The Wampanoag tribe attends with around 90 soldiers.

May 26, 1637 — Plymouth helps massacre and enslave 400-700 of the Pequot tribe. An estimated 300,000 Native Americans were killed all over New England by violence.

1776 — Continental Congress declares Thanksgiving a national holiday.

1970 — The United American Indians of New England met at Plymouth Rock on Cole’s Hill for a Day of Mourning.

1975 — The official number of Pequot people living in Connecticut was down to 21.

I’ll never understand the audacity that the American people have to blatantly rewrite history. I understand the desire, sure. It’s terrible to have your people see the atrocities your ancestors may have committed. But what’s worse than hearing the true story are the reality of the crimes committed and the people affected by the real history of Thanksgiving.

The people who were present at this time and suffered are not alive, but their stories are. They’ve been passed down from generation to generation, despite efforts to erase this. They may not have to relive this terrible period of history, but their descendants are reminded of this every time a turkey balloon floats through the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Now, I am fully aware that most people aren’t celebrating Thanksgiving to bathe in the gory history. They’re probably getting together to watch TV, chat a little, eat more turkey than should be humanly possible and argue about politics.

However, if you need the label of a holiday to finally get together, then you probably need to talk to your family more.

Yes, the holiday is nice as it means nearly everyone has the day off, so I’m not bashing that practice. I’m almost constantly busy, so I get that need for built-in time.

And I do love spending time with my mom and animals, stuffing ourselves full the traditional foods of turkey, mac and cheese and mashed potatoes, but I don’t do it under the guise of Thanksgiving. I do it because I love my mom. We don’t just eat together on the fourth Thursday of every November; we eat family dinner all of the time.

I think it’s okay to want to set aside a day to be grateful for what you have because sometimes it’s hard to remember, but choosing to do that on a day steeped in bloody history leaves a bad taste in my mouth. For some, they’re observing the Day of Mourning to remember the lives lost in an unnecessary bloodshed.

So remember to tell your family you love them more often than every holiday because they won’t always be there. If you and your family aren’t close, celebrate those in your life that mean the most to you — friends, coworkers, animals.

Instead of celebrating the holiday Thanksgiving, celebrate your family – and that’s something you can choose to do everyday, not just in November.