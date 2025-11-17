OPINION: Why it’s okay to celebrate Thanksgiving

Every year in November, Thanksgiving comes around, greeting us with leaves falling out of the trees, grocery stores filled with pumpkin pies and a question we might ask ourselves: should we celebrate Thanksgiving?

For some, Thanksgiving is a day rooted in history, one that hides the suffering of indigenous peoples behind a story of gratitude.

The traditional “myth” of Thanksgiving paints a peaceful meal shared between Pilgrims and Wampanoag people. They symbolized unity and coming together. But the real history includes suffering for indigenous communities.

History of Thanksgiving 1614 — Squanto — Tisquantum —, a Patuxet, one of more than 50 tribes who formed the Wampanoag Confederacy, is captured by slave-traders and brought to Malaga, Spain.

1619 — Squanto made his way back to his homeland, discovering his tribe had been killed by European diseases.

1620 — The Mayflower docks in present-day Provincetown Harbor with separatists who fled from England to Holland seeking to escape religious persecution by English authorities aboard. They began building a permanent settlement on the ruins of Squanto’s Patuxet village, which they renamed New Plymouth.

Spring 1621 — Squanto met the pilgrims and soon became the translator between them and the Wampanoag Confederacy due to his knowledge of English. He taught the pilgrims how to plant corn by using fish as fertilizer and how to plant gourds around the corn so that the vines could climb the cornstalks.

Fall 1621 — Plymouth hosts a harvest feast in thanks. The Wampanoag tribe attends with around 90 soldiers.

May 26, 1637 — Plymouth helps massacre and enslave 400-700 of the Pequot tribe. An estimated 300,000 Native Americans were killed all over New England by violence.

1776 — Continental Congress declares Thanksgiving a national holiday.

1970 — The United American Indians of New England met at Plymouth Rock on Cole’s Hill for a Day of Mourning.

1975 — The official number of Pequot people living in Connecticut was down to 21.

As someone who is mixed, Mexican and Native American with a grandmother who was part of an indigenous tribe (Cherokee), I understand why the holiday can feel complicated. It is also part of my family’s history too. But let’s continue to spread awareness to not repeat that history. For others, it’s quality time spent with family and friends, reflection and giving thanks to the Lord for what we have.

Both can be true by celebrating Thanksgiving, sharing its history and by celebrating Thanksgiving by spending time with family, etc., and that is why I think it’s okay to celebrate Thanksgiving, as long as we remember why and how we choose to celebrate it.

Thanksgiving has a complicated meaning, and it isn’t just about all the good food. It can mean recognizing history – sitting down to a meal with family does not erase the injustices faced by Native communities. This is an opportunity to acknowledge them.

The meaning of Thanksgiving has evolved far beyond its origin story. It can also be about slowing down and taking a moment to reconnect and find ways to be grateful in everyday life.

We all tend to take things for granted and may end up regretting it. At a time where the world feels divided, Thanksgiving offers a rare chance to pause and connect. Instead of ignoring the past and repeating it, we can learn from it while also finding hope in the present.

So yes, I think it is okay to celebrate Thanksgiving, just remember to celebrate it thoughtfully. Celebrate it with love, kindness, gratitude and with an open heart. Reflect on life’s blessings.

Celebrating it today does not mean celebrating the actions of the past. We can redefine what the day stands for in our own lives. At Wichita State, many of us will head home for the short break we have, thankful for the chance to just relax and rest after a busy semester with classes and work. We all have something to be grateful for. We can enjoy our traditions while taking a moment to still honor Native communities. This can look like learning more about the true history of the holiday, supporting indigenous-owned businesses or attending campus events that support Native groups. Awareness does not cancel the holiday, but it gives it depth.

We can all come together, share food and give thanks. Thanksgiving is a time to put away distractions and just sit face to face with people we love and care about. Thanksgiving looks different to everyone, and however you spend it, it’s okay. It isn’t about how Thanksgiving began, but it’s about what we choose to make it today. So, continue to celebrate Thanksgiving in the way you choose.