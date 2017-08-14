Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Local artists rock Rossville

Selena Favela, PhotographerAugust 14, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 21 Photos
Selena Favela

Children dance and play in the street before the Logan Mize concert in Rossville, Kansas.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Entertainment

Country singer Logan Mize opens up about his career, family life
Country singer Logan Mize opens up about his career, family life
“Game of Thrones” Mid-season report
“Game of Thrones” Mid-season report
‘Detroit’ delivers in retelling of racial tragedy
‘Detroit’ delivers in retelling of racial tragedy
College life fall film recommendations
College life fall film recommendations
Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey
Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey

Other stories filed under Galleries

PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville
PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville
PHOTOS: Hartman Arena hosts fight night
PHOTOS: Hartman Arena hosts fight night
PHOTOS: Wichita State walks away from Wildcats with a win
PHOTOS: Wichita State walks away from Wildcats with a win
PHOTOS: Shockers track sweep final MVC Championship
PHOTOS: Shockers track sweep final MVC Championship
PHOTOS: Shockers steal bases for victory against Aces
PHOTOS: Shockers steal bases for victory against Aces
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • PHOTOS: Local artists rock Rossville

    Entertainment

    PHOTOS: Hartman Arena hosts fight night

  • PHOTOS: Local artists rock Rossville

    Baseball

    PHOTOS: Wichita State walks away from Wildcats with a win

  • PHOTOS: Local artists rock Rossville

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers track sweep final MVC Championship

  • PHOTOS: Local artists rock Rossville

    Baseball

    PHOTOS: Shockers steal bases for victory against Aces

  • PHOTOS: Local artists rock Rossville

    Baseball

    PHOTOS: Shockers ground Golden Eagles in extra inning

  • PHOTOS: Local artists rock Rossville

    Arts & Culture

    PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game

  • PHOTOS: Local artists rock Rossville

    Baseball

    PHOTOS: Shockers fly past Redbirds for victory

  • PHOTOS: Local artists rock Rossville

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Familiar faces return to watch Wichita State top Northern Iowa

  • PHOTOS: Local artists rock Rossville

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Aces accept defeat from Shockers

  • PHOTOS: Local artists rock Rossville

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds