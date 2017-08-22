2017 Sunflower Medallion Hunt: Clue 2

DAY TWO

Bojangles’s cellmate said his mother made him what it is.

Fabo said the entree’s not as good without it, ask Wiz.

You’ll be in a cold cold place, if you believe old Neil.

You’ll believe on this one, if you’re a friend of Bill.

DAY ONE

Welcome, hunters, to The Sunflower’s first hide.

Follow the rules and stay on the right side.

Each day’s clue is another part of the story.

Find the medallion and win all the glory.