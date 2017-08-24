Wichita State releases non-conference schedule

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Three big 12 match-ups, potential Maui Invitational opponents highlight men’s basketball non-conference schedule.

The Shockers full schedule will be released next month for their first season in the American Athletic Conference. Which will include start times and television schedules, according to assistant director of media relations for men’s basketball Bryan Holmgren.