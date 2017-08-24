Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State releases non-conference schedule

Matt Crow, Sports EditorAugust 24, 2017Leave a Comment

Three big 12 match-ups, potential Maui Invitational opponents highlight men’s basketball non-conference schedule.

The Shockers full schedule will be released next month for their first season in the American Athletic Conference. Which will include start times and television schedules, according to assistant director of media relations for men’s basketball Bryan Holmgren.

  • Henderson State (Exhibition)
    • 4
  • UMKC
    • 10
  • College of Charleston
    • 13
  • California (Maui Invitational)
    • 20
  • Marquette or VCU (Maui Invitational)
    • 21
  • Notre Dame/Chaminade/Michigan/LSU (Maui Invitational)
    • 22
  • Savannah State
    • 28
  • Baylor
    • 2
  • South Dakota State
    • 5
  • At Oklahoma State
    • 9
  • Oklahoma (Intrust Bank Arena)
    • 16
  • Arkansas State
    • 19
  • Florida Gulf Coast
    • 22

