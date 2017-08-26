2017 Sunflower Medallion Hunt: Clue 6

DAY SIX

Some of these clues have been off the wall.

Why’s it so hard to find something so small?

The whole thing seems staged.

Look for it near where the big pipes play.

DAY FIVE

You’ll find it with love, lizards, and whisky.

But in a canoe it can be pretty risky.

You have to know to win:

What goes with cotton, vinyl, and skin?

DAY FOUR

The fourth of the clues should be a breeze.

If you look between the broken and working keys.

Holler “Hands off!” and hear her holler back.

Follow her voice, and you’ll be on the right track.

DAY THREE

Like it fell from his tree, then add an m.

Close to a lyrical genius, shady but not Slim.

It’s somewhere between a year and a book.

If you follow the clues, you’ll know where to look.

DAY TWO

Bojangles’s cellmate said his mother made him what it is.

Fabo said the entree’s not as good without it, ask Wiz.

You’ll be in a cold cold place, if you believe old Neil.

You’ll believe on this one, if you’re a friend of Bill.

DAY ONE

Welcome, hunters, to The Sunflower’s first hide.

Follow the rules and stay on the right side.

Each day’s clue is another part of the story.

Find the medallion and win all the glory.