Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Fairmount Coffee Co celebrates grand opening

Selena Favela, PhotographerAugust 26, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 10 Photos
Selena Favela

Toby Ortstaft, Board President of the Lutheran Student Center, left, and Lavonta Williams, a member of the City Council for District One, right, prepare to cut the ceremonial ribbon for the grand opening of Fairmount Coffee Co.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Dining

New RSC tenant has a queso problem

The days of a good $1 burrito in between classes are long gone. In the early summer, Wichita State announced a new partnership with the food provid...

‘Brew unto others:’ Catholic student center to open coffee shop
‘Brew unto others:’ Catholic student center to open coffee shop
Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey
Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey
Best of Wichita: Do-nut miss out on these doughnuts
Best of Wichita: Do-nut miss out on these doughnuts
Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappé is a thing of beauty, until you drink it
Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappé is a thing of beauty, until you drink it

Other stories filed under Galleries

PHOTOS: Women’s Tennis gives back
PHOTOS: Women’s Tennis gives back
PHOTOS: Claws come out at Clash of the Colleges
PHOTOS: Claws come out at Clash of the Colleges
PHOTOS: Back to School Bash Brings out Freshmen
PHOTOS: Back to School Bash Brings out Freshmen
PHOTOS: Local artists rock Rossville
PHOTOS: Local artists rock Rossville
PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville
PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • PHOTOS: Fairmount Coffee Co celebrates grand opening

    Campus

    PHOTOS: Claws come out at Clash of the Colleges

  • PHOTOS: Fairmount Coffee Co celebrates grand opening

    Entertainment

    PHOTOS: Local artists rock Rossville

  • PHOTOS: Fairmount Coffee Co celebrates grand opening

    Entertainment

    PHOTOS: Hartman Arena hosts fight night

  • PHOTOS: Fairmount Coffee Co celebrates grand opening

    Baseball

    PHOTOS: Wichita State walks away from Wildcats with a win

  • PHOTOS: Fairmount Coffee Co celebrates grand opening

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers track sweep final MVC Championship

  • PHOTOS: Fairmount Coffee Co celebrates grand opening

    Baseball

    PHOTOS: Shockers steal bases for victory against Aces

  • PHOTOS: Fairmount Coffee Co celebrates grand opening

    Baseball

    PHOTOS: Shockers ground Golden Eagles in extra inning

  • PHOTOS: Fairmount Coffee Co celebrates grand opening

    Arts & Culture

    PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game

  • PHOTOS: Fairmount Coffee Co celebrates grand opening

    Baseball

    PHOTOS: Shockers fly past Redbirds for victory

  • PHOTOS: Fairmount Coffee Co celebrates grand opening

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Familiar faces return to watch Wichita State top Northern Iowa