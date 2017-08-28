Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Breaking down guilty pleasures

Jack Clayton, ColumnistAugust 28, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Everyone has that one T.V. show that they love to watch but aren’t too fond of telling anyone about. If someone finds out they watch said program, people are prone to respond in one of two ways. They either deny it, or they call it their “guilty pleasure.”

A guilty pleasure can be anything you enjoy doing but would rather not have too many people find out about. However, it is most commonly associated with television.

Some of the biggest shows that people identify as their guilty pleasure include “Gossip Girl”, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, and even WWE wrestling.

Some WSU students though, like sophomore Jacob Brown, have guilty pleasures that not many people even know about.

“My guilty pleasure is a show called ‘The Inbetweeners,” Brown said. “It’s a British show and is the perfect representation of the group who doesn’t really have a group in high school.”

Some shows are unbearably bad. For people who make them their guilty pleasures, however, they’re so bad that they’re good.

Freshman Riley Harter said that doesn’t necessarily mean people should be embarrassed to admit to watching their guilty pleasures.

“If it’s something legitimately wrong, then people should probably be embarrassed,” Harter said. “But if it’s something like they just watch too much Netflix, then that is okay.”

The fact of the matter is there is absolutely no reason to judge someone based on something they may consider their “guilty pleasure.” In a world where the life choices of specific people are definitely more than questionable, who are we to judge someone on something that they find entertainment out of.

If it is something legitimately wrong, then maybe that’s a time to raise an eyebrow at how they choose to spend their free time. But otherwise, putting someone down because they are forced to call something they enjoy watching a “guilty pleasure” is downright disrespectful, both to the people who watch it, as well as the people who created the program.

But regardless, we all have something that we enjoy watching on television. Rather than berating others for what they watch, we should take this opportunity to connect with each other.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Lifestyle

Me Like Bees brings the buzz to Barleycorns
Me Like Bees brings the buzz to Barleycorns
Project Run-a-way winner shows at Shiftspace
Project Run-a-way winner shows at Shiftspace
Destination ICT

For students who are new in town, entertainment, food, and relaxation needs can all be fulfilled right here in Wichita. Here are some of Wichita’s t...

“Defenders” entertains through the Marvel formula
“Defenders” entertains through the Marvel formula
Hay people returning to campus
Hay people returning to campus

Other stories filed under Movies

“Defenders” entertains through the Marvel formula
“Defenders” entertains through the Marvel formula
Characters outshine heist in “Logan Lucky”
Characters outshine heist in “Logan Lucky”
“Game of Thrones” Mid-season report
“Game of Thrones” Mid-season report
‘Detroit’ delivers in retelling of racial tragedy
‘Detroit’ delivers in retelling of racial tragedy
College life fall film recommendations
College life fall film recommendations
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Breaking down guilty pleasures

    Entertainment

    “Defenders” entertains through the Marvel formula

  • Breaking down guilty pleasures

    Campus

    PHOTOS: Would You “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”?

  • Breaking down guilty pleasures

    Campus

    Wichita State names new Associate VP for Student Affairs

  • Breaking down guilty pleasures

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball non-conference ticket package to go on sale Monday

  • Breaking down guilty pleasures

    Lifestyle

    Me Like Bees brings the buzz to Barleycorns

  • Breaking down guilty pleasures

    Entertainment

    The Sunflower Medallion hunt clues explained

  • Breaking down guilty pleasures

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor — It’s Time for Chick-fil-a to Leave

  • Breaking down guilty pleasures

    Sports

    Shocker Women’s Tennis gives back to Fairmount community

  • Breaking down guilty pleasures

    Sports

    Shocker Volleyball serves up three straight wins to start season

  • Breaking down guilty pleasures

    Arts & Culture

    Project Run-a-way winner shows at Shiftspace