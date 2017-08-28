Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Men’s basketball non-conference ticket package to go on sale Monday

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterAugust 28, 2017Leave a Comment

Fans+celebrate+during+a+men%E2%80%99s+basketball+game.+%28Feb.+18%2C+2017%29
Fans celebrate during a men’s basketball game. (Feb. 18, 2017)

Fans celebrate during a men’s basketball game. (Feb. 18, 2017)

Matt Crow/File photo

Matt Crow/File photo

Fans celebrate during a men’s basketball game. (Feb. 18, 2017)

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Shocker Men’s Basketball announced its non-conference schedule last Wednesday, and a new ticket option will be available for fans starting on Monday.

The Shocker Ticket Office is offering a limited amount of non-conference ticket packages which go on sale Monday morning and are priced at $275 each.

The American Athletic Conference requires schools to reserve a section of 165 seats for visiting schools during conference play. This leaves extra seating available to schools during the non-conference season, prompting the new ticket packages.

If any of the 165 seats are not sold, partial season ticket holders will be notified for the opportunity to purchase the tickets.

The package includes seven games:

Nov. 4 – Henderson State (Exhibition)

Nov. 10 – UMKC

Nov. 13 – College of Charleston

Nov. 28 – Savannah State

Dec. 5 – South Dakota State

Dec. 19 – Arkansas State

Dec. 22 – Florida Gulf Coast

The INTRUST Bank Arena game against Oklahoma University is not included in the package.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Austin Reaves fights nagging shoulder injury
Austin Reaves fights nagging shoulder injury
‘I am built for this:’ Shamet starts recovery from foot injury
‘I am built for this:’ Shamet starts recovery from foot injury
Men’s basketball earns highest attendance ranking in 33 years
Men’s basketball earns highest attendance ranking in 33 years
Shocker point guard Landry Shamet injured in summer camp, will undergo surgery Monday
Shocker point guard Landry Shamet injured in summer camp, will undergo surgery Monday
2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced
2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced

Other stories filed under Sports

Shocker Women’s Tennis gives back to Fairmount community
Shocker Women’s Tennis gives back to Fairmount community
Shocker Volleyball serves up three straight wins to start season
Shocker Volleyball serves up three straight wins to start season
PHOTOS: Women’s Tennis gives back
PHOTOS: Women’s Tennis gives back
Wichita State releases non-conference schedule

Three big 12 match-ups, potential Maui Invitational opponents highlight men’s basketball non-conference schedule. The Shockers full schedule will...

Low’s ‘unorthodox’ bowling style lands him U20 championship title
Low’s ‘unorthodox’ bowling style lands him U20 championship title
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Men’s basketball non-conference ticket package to go on sale Monday

    Bowling

    Low’s ‘unorthodox’ bowling style lands him U20 championship title

  • Men’s basketball non-conference ticket package to go on sale Monday

    Entertainment

    Country singer Logan Mize opens up about his career, family life

  • Men’s basketball non-conference ticket package to go on sale Monday

    Men's Basketball

    Austin Reaves fights nagging shoulder injury

  • Men’s basketball non-conference ticket package to go on sale Monday

    Men's Basketball

    ‘I am built for this:’ Shamet starts recovery from foot injury

  • Men’s basketball non-conference ticket package to go on sale Monday

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball earns highest attendance ranking in 33 years

  • Men’s basketball non-conference ticket package to go on sale Monday

    Men's Basketball

    2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced

  • Men’s basketball non-conference ticket package to go on sale Monday

    Sports

    The American Athletic Conference at a glance

  • Men’s basketball non-conference ticket package to go on sale Monday

    Local

    ‘This is my time, this is my city’

  • Men’s basketball non-conference ticket package to go on sale Monday

    Sports

    AAC announces basketball pairings

  • Men’s basketball non-conference ticket package to go on sale Monday

    Men's Basketball

    CBS Sports to broadcast 2018 AAC men’s basketball semifinals and championship