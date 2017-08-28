Men’s basketball non-conference ticket package to go on sale Monday
Shocker Men’s Basketball announced its non-conference schedule last Wednesday, and a new ticket option will be available for fans starting on Monday.
The Shocker Ticket Office is offering a limited amount of non-conference ticket packages which go on sale Monday morning and are priced at $275 each.
The American Athletic Conference requires schools to reserve a section of 165 seats for visiting schools during conference play. This leaves extra seating available to schools during the non-conference season, prompting the new ticket packages.
If any of the 165 seats are not sold, partial season ticket holders will be notified for the opportunity to purchase the tickets.
The package includes seven games:
Nov. 4 – Henderson State (Exhibition)
Nov. 10 – UMKC
Nov. 13 – College of Charleston
Nov. 28 – Savannah State
Dec. 5 – South Dakota State
Dec. 19 – Arkansas State
Dec. 22 – Florida Gulf Coast
The INTRUST Bank Arena game against Oklahoma University is not included in the package.
