Men’s basketball non-conference ticket package to go on sale Monday

Close Fans celebrate during a men’s basketball game. (Feb. 18, 2017) Matt Crow/File photo Matt Crow/File photo Fans celebrate during a men’s basketball game. (Feb. 18, 2017) Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Shocker Men’s Basketball announced its non-conference schedule last Wednesday, and a new ticket option will be available for fans starting on Monday.

The Shocker Ticket Office is offering a limited amount of non-conference ticket packages which go on sale Monday morning and are priced at $275 each.

The American Athletic Conference requires schools to reserve a section of 165 seats for visiting schools during conference play. This leaves extra seating available to schools during the non-conference season, prompting the new ticket packages.

If any of the 165 seats are not sold, partial season ticket holders will be notified for the opportunity to purchase the tickets.

The package includes seven games:

Nov. 4 – Henderson State (Exhibition)

Nov. 10 – UMKC

Nov. 13 – College of Charleston

Nov. 28 – Savannah State

Dec. 5 – South Dakota State

Dec. 19 – Arkansas State

Dec. 22 – Florida Gulf Coast

The INTRUST Bank Arena game against Oklahoma University is not included in the package.