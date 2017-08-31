Miller releases YA novel with Watermark party

After four years of writing, editing, polishing, and feeling around for agents, one WSU student is celebrating the release of her first novel.

Creative Writing graduate student, Linsey Miller is set to release “Mask of Shadows,” a book she began drafting during her undergraduate studies.

The book is aimed at reaching teenagers who enjoy reading dark fantasy.

“It’s about grief, revenge and the lines we’re willing to cross to achieve our goals,” Miller said. “I wanted to write a fun, escapist fantasy for teens who might not have had a chance to escape yet while still touching on real-world issues.”

Chronicling the life of a gender fluid rustler named Sal, “Mask of Shadows” takes readers through Sal’s attempts to gain an alliance with a queen and exact revenge on nobles who destroyed his home.

A supporter of local businesses, Miller will be hosting a release party at Watermark Books Thursday at 6:00 p.m. for the debut.

“’Mask of Shadows’ is my debut book and I wanted to celebrate it in some way while supporting a local bookstore,” she said.

Miller won’t have time to revel in her successes. She is currently working on two new books. One is a sequel to “Mask of Shadows” and the other is a completely new work of adult fantasy fiction.

Miller will be present for a reading, book signing and a Q&A section during the event. She also noted that anyone who attends will be in for a surprise as well.

“It should be a fun, relaxed event with some nice giveaways near the end.”