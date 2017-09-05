Sexual battery reported at The Flats
An alleged sexual battery was reported at The Flats Sept. 1, according to the Wichita State University Police Department crime log.
The Flats is a private apartment complex on Innovation Campus. July 14, Wichita State announced it was moving about 300 students from university-owned Fairmount Towers to The Flats. Students moved into the complex Aug. 19.
The crime log describes the alleged offense as “unwanted physical attention from a male,” and it was reported around 6:45 p.m., Friday. The front page of the offense report was not immediately available for more information, and the alleged offense did not appear on the university crime log until Tuesday — four days after the report was made.
State law defines sexual battery as “the touching of a victim who is not the spouse of the offender, who is 16 or more years of age and who does not consent thereto, with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of the offender or another.”
The Sunflower will continue to update this story as details become known.
This is absolutely unacceptable. What is WSU doing for this young woman? How horrible. I’m so, so sorry for this young woman. This is just wrong.
John Doe Reply:
September 5th, 2017 at 10:25 pm
Who said it was a woman??
Not okay. Reply:
September 5th, 2017 at 10:41 pm
Correction. Man or woman. Neither is okay.
What? Reply:
September 5th, 2017 at 11:14 pm
How do you know WSU isn’t doing anything?
They didn't say that Reply:
September 6th, 2017 at 10:47 am
They didn’t say WSU isn’t doing anything. They asked what they were doing. Kind of an important distinction, no?
What is the alcohol policy at The Flats? Since it is a private apartment complex, is it different than Shocker Hall? Wheatshocker Hall used to allow alcohol for people over 21 before the policy was changed and alcohol was prohibited in all residence halls. It would be interesting to know if the alcohol policy is different for Shocker Hall and The Flats.
Did it happen on the 1st and was not reported until the 5th and that is why the difference in when it appeared versus when it happened?
