Sexual battery reported at The Flats

An alleged sexual battery was reported at The Flats Sept. 1, according to the Wichita State University Police Department crime log.

The Flats is a private apartment complex on Innovation Campus. July 14, Wichita State announced it was moving about 300 students from university-owned Fairmount Towers to The Flats. Students moved into the complex Aug. 19.

The crime log describes the alleged offense as “unwanted physical attention from a male,” and it was reported around 6:45 p.m., Friday. The front page of the offense report was not immediately available for more information, and the alleged offense did not appear on the university crime log until Tuesday — four days after the report was made.

State law defines sexual battery as “the touching of a victim who is not the spouse of the offender, who is 16 or more years of age and who does not consent thereto, with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of the offender or another.”

The Sunflower will continue to update this story as details become known.