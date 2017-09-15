Hut relocation will affect Monday traffic
Pizza Hut is on the move.
Monday morning, the original Pizza Hut will be moved from its location on Perimeter Road on Wichita State’s campus to a new location on Innovation Campus located near the Marcus Welcome Center.
Pizza Hut, which is currently on a trailer, will be transported starting 9 a.m. Monday.
University Police will help guide traffic. Because of the move, Wichita State shuttle buses will not stop at either the Marcus Welcome Center or Grace Wilkie Hall starting at 7:30 a.m.
Traffic delays are to be expected.
