Hut relocation will affect Monday traffic

Close The original Pizza Hut will be moved to its new location on Innovation Campus Monday morning. Evan Pflugradt Evan Pflugradt The original Pizza Hut will be moved to its new location on Innovation Campus Monday morning.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Pizza Hut is on the move.

Monday morning, the original Pizza Hut will be moved from its location on Perimeter Road on Wichita State’s campus to a new location on Innovation Campus located near the Marcus Welcome Center.

Pizza Hut, which is currently on a trailer, will be transported starting 9 a.m. Monday.

University Police will help guide traffic. Because of the move, Wichita State shuttle buses will not stop at either the Marcus Welcome Center or Grace Wilkie Hall starting at 7:30 a.m.

Traffic delays are to be expected.