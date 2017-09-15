UPDATE: INTRUST Bank Arena game tipoff time and ticket prices announced

UPDATE: The original story stated that tipoff time for the game was at 6 p.m., it has now been moved to 3 p.m.

The Wichita State-Oklahoma men’s basketball game at INTRUST Bank Arena is set for Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN 2.

Presale tickets will be on sale for season ticket holders from 10 a.m. on Oct 2 until 10 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Season ticket holders will receive letters in the mail assigning them a date to purchase their tickets, determined by Shocker Priority Points.

Season ticket holders can get an early purchase code by calling Select-A-Seat, visiting their website, or going to the Box Office at the Arena.

The set prices for the Wichita State-Oklahoma game are:

$192.00 for sideline courtside seating

$127.00 for end-zone courtside seating

$87.00 for lower bowl Sections 102, 104, 115, 116 & 117

$62.00 for lower bowl Sections 101, 105, 114, 118

$37.00 for lower bowl Sections 106-108, 111-113, 119-121, & 124-126

$27.00 for all seats in Sections 109, 110, 213-218

$18.00 for all seats in Sections 206-212 & 219-225

The Shockers have played an annual game at INTRUST since the 2010 season, selling out the arena the last three years.