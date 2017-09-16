Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Wichita State grounds Bluejays in home opener

Joseph Barringhaus and Matt CrowSeptember 15, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 17 Photos
Matt Crow

Wichita State fans cheer on the Shockers Friday night in Charles Koch Arena. (Sept. 15, 2017)

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Galleries

PHOTOS: #HereToStay #DefendDACA support event
PHOTOS: #HereToStay #DefendDACA support event
PHOTOS: Grad student releases debut YA novel
PHOTOS: Grad student releases debut YA novel
PHOTOS: Foam the Night Away
PHOTOS: Foam the Night Away
PHOTOS: Empty Bowls helps empty bellies
PHOTOS: Empty Bowls helps empty bellies
PHOTOS: Would You “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”?
PHOTOS: Would You “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”?

Other stories filed under Multimedia

PHOTOS: #HereToStay #DefendDACA support event
PHOTOS: #HereToStay #DefendDACA support event
PHOTOS: Grad student releases debut YA novel
PHOTOS: Grad student releases debut YA novel
PHOTOS: Foam the Night Away
PHOTOS: Foam the Night Away
PHOTOS: Empty Bowls helps empty bellies
PHOTOS: Empty Bowls helps empty bellies
PHOTOS: Would You “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”?
PHOTOS: Would You “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”?
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • PHOTOS: Wichita State grounds Bluejays in home opener

    Sports

    You like that?! Sunflower editors give their picks for the 2017 season

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State grounds Bluejays in home opener

    Campus

    PHOTOS: Foam the Night Away

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State grounds Bluejays in home opener

    Campus

    PHOTOS: Would You “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”?

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State grounds Bluejays in home opener

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Women’s Tennis gives back

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State grounds Bluejays in home opener

    Campus

    PHOTOS: Claws come out at Clash of the Colleges

  • Sports

    Wichita State releases non-conference schedule

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State grounds Bluejays in home opener

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: The rally for solidarity with Charlottesville

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State grounds Bluejays in home opener

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers topple Sycomores as senior bid farewell

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State grounds Bluejays in home opener

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors out with a win

  • PHOTOS: Wichita State grounds Bluejays in home opener

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Familiar faces return to watch Wichita State top Northern Iowa