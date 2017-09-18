Pay attention WSU, LAS is still around

As a political science and journalism major, I’m used to being ignored, laughed at and told I will never be able to get a job. It’s how I feel every day at Wichita State.

The Charles Koch Foundation recently donated $3.64 million to the Barton Business School for a new “Institute for the Study of Economic Growth.”

The engineering school has taken over almost the entire campus with the Innovation Campus initiative, but there’s nothing new for the liberal arts and sciences college.

The communication and political science departments do amazing things for their students; better yet, they care about their students. With the resources these departments have, I was able to land an internship in Washington D.C. where I worked for my favorite senator’s press team. Many other students I know, both Democrat and Republican, have also interned in D.C. or are currently working on campaigns in the area.

Yet, the administration continues to ignore the liberal arts and sciences college.

While new buildings are being built for the engineering school, liberal arts and sciences classes are still taught in classrooms with chalkboards and roach infestations.

When you invest so much time, money and resources into one or two colleges at a university, you’re going to isolate and shrink other schools with students who are passionate about their studies.

Before you say we should go to another university, consider that many students here don’t have the money to go to a large liberal arts and sciences school. I know I sure didn’t.

I took a gamble coming here to Wichita State to study political science and journalism. I could’ve easily gone to the University of Kansas, which is closer to home for me anyways, but I saw potential in Wichita State. I wish the administration would too.