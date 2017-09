Basketball conference schedule released

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Pick up today’s paper (Sept. 18) for print poster of this season’s basketball conference schedule!

WOMEN’S

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1, 7 P.M.

VS. OKLAHOMA BAPTIST

(EXHIBITION)

SATURDAY, NOV. 4, 2 P.M.

VS. SOUTHWEST BAPTIST (EXHIBITION)

FRIDAY, NOV. 10,11:30 A.M.

AT CREIGHTON

TUESDAY, NOV. 14, 7 P.M.

AT OKLAHOMA STATE

SATURDAY, NOV. 18, 2 P.M.

VS. SOUTH DAKOTA

MONDAY, NOV. 20, TBA

AT TENNESSEE

NEW MEXICO

THANKSGIVING CLASSIC

(ALBUQUERQUE,

NEW MEXICO)

FRIDAY, NOV. 24, 8 P.M.

NEW MEXICO

SATURDAY, NOV. 25, 1 P.M.

ILLINOIS

SUNDAY, NOV. 26, 1 P.M.

AT UC IRVINE

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29, 7 P.M.

VS. MISSOURI STATE

FRIDAY, DEC. 1, 12 P.M.

VS. WESTERN ILLINOIS

THURSDAY, DEC. 7, 7 P.M.

AT MISSOURI STATE

SATURDAY, DEC. 9, 2 P.M.

VS. UMKC

SHOCKER WINTER CLASSIC

FRIDAY, DEC. 15, 4 P.M.

VS. ORAL ROBERTS OR ALCORN STATE

FRIDAY, DEC. 15, 7 P.M.

VS. CHICAGO STATE

SATURDAY, DEC. 16, 6 P.M.

VS. ALCORN STATE

SATURDAY, DEC. 16, 8:30 P.M.

VS. ORAL ROBERTS OR CHICAGO STATE

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20, 7 P.M.

AT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

SATURDAY, DEC. 30, 2 P.M.

VS. TULSA

SATURDAY, JAN 2, 7 P.M.

AT HOUSTON

SATURDAY, JAN 5, TBA

AT CENTRAL FLORIDA

WEDNESDAY,

JAN 13, 7 P.M.

VS. MEMPHIS

SATURDAY, JAN 13, 4:30 P.M.

AT TULANE

TUESDAY, JAN 16, 7 P.M.

VS. SOUTHERN METHODIST

SUNDAY, JAN 21, 3 P.M.

VS. SOUTH FLORIDA

SATURDAY, JAN 27, 1 P.M.

AT MEMPHIS

TUESDAY, JAN 30, 6 P.M.

AT EASTERN CAROLINA

SATURDAY, FEB. 3, 2 P.M.

VS. HOUSTON

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7, 7 P.M.

VS. CINCINNATI

SATURDAY, FEB. 10,12 P.M.

AT UCONN

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 14, 7 P.M.

VS. TEMPLE

SATURDAY, FEB. 17, 2 P.M.

AT SOUTHERN METHODIST

SATURDAY, FEB. 24, 2 P.M.

VS. TULANE

MONDAY, FEB. 26, 7 P.M.

AT TULSA

SATURDAY, MARCH 3 –

TUESDAY, MARCH 6, TBA

AAC TOURNAMENT

MEN’S

SATURDAY, NOV. 4, 7 P.M.

VS. HENDERSON STATE

(EXHIBITION)

FRIDAY, NOV. 10, 7 P.M.

VS. UMKC

MONDAY, NOV. 13, 8 P.M.

VS. COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON

CBSSN

MAUI JIM MAUI INVITATIONAL

(MAUI, HAWAII)

MONDAY, NOV. 20, 4:30 P.M.

CALIFORNIA

ESPN2

TUESDAY, NOV. 21, 12:30 P.M.

MARQUETTE OR VCU

ESPN OR 3 P.M. ESPN2

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 22, TBA

CHAMINADE/LSU/MICHIGAN/NOTRE DAME

ESPN2 OR ESPNU

TUESDAY, NOV. 28, 7 P.M.

VS. SAVANNAH STATE

SATURDAY, DEC. 2, 1 P.M.

AT BAYLOR

ESPNU

TUESDAY, DEC. 5, 7 P.M.

VS. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

SATURDAY, DEC 9, 3 P.M.

AT OKLAHOMA STATE

ESPN2

SATURDAY, DEC. 16, 3 P.M.

VS. OKLAHOMA (AT INTRUSBANK ARENA)

ESPN2

TUESDAY, DEC 19, 7 P.M.

VS. ARKANSAS STATE

FRIDAY, DEC. 22, 6 P.M.

VS. FLORIDA GULF COAST

CBSSN

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

SATURDAY, DEC. 30, 11 A.M.

AT UCONN

CBS

THURSDAY, JAN 4, 6 OR 8 P.M.

VS. HOUSTON

ESPN OR ESPN2

SUNDAY, JAN. 7, 3 P.M.

VS. SOUTHERN FLORIDA

CBSSN

THURSDAY, JAN. 11, 8 P.M.

AT EAST CAROLINA

ESPN OR ESPN2

SATURDAY, JAN. 13, 6:30 P.M.

AT TULSA

ESPNU

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17, 6 P.M.

VS. SOUTHERN METHODIST

ESPNU

SATURDAY,

JAN. 20, 11 A.M.

AT HOUSTON

ESPNU

THURSDAY, JAN. 25, 8 P.M.

VS. CENTRAL FLORIDA

ESPN2

SUNDAY, JAN. 28, 5 P.M.

VS. TULSA

CBSSN

THURSDAY, FEB, 6 P.M.

AT TEMPLE

ESPN OR ESPN2

TUESDAY, FEB. 6, 8 P.M.

AT MEMPHIS

CBSSN

SATURDAY, FEB. 10, TBA

VS. UCONN

ESPN OR ESPN2

THURSDAY, FEB. 15, 6 P.M.

VS. TEMPLE

ESPN OR ESPN2

SUNDAY, FEB. 18, 3 P.M.

AT CINCINNATI

ESPN

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 21, 6:30 P.M.

VS. TULANE

CBSSN

SATURDAY, FEB. 24, 1 P.M.

AT SOUTHERN METHODIST

ESPN OR ESPN2

THURSDAY, MAR. 1, 6 P.M.

AT CENTRAL FLORIDA

ESPN

SUNDAY, MAR. 4, 11 A.M.

VS. CINCINNATI

CBS

MARCH 8-11, TBA

AAC TOURNAMENT