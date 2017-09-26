McDuffie out with stress fracture
Junior forward Markis McDuffie is out with a stress fracture in his foot, KWCH’s Will Kunkel reports.
McDuffie stated to Kunkel the issue with his foot has been going on for a while. On Friday, McDuffie learned about the fracture from an MRA despite a previous X-ray not showing so.
McDuffie is expected to return mid-December. Teammate Landry Shamet, also suffering from a stress fracture in his foot, is on track to return mid-November.
An official statement regarding the injury has not yet been made.
