McDuffie out with stress fracture

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterSeptember 25, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie takes questions from reporters during the pre-game press conference on Thursday afternoon in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Mar. 16, 2017)

Brian Hayes

Wichita State's Markis McDuffie takes questions from reporters during the pre-game press conference on Thursday afternoon in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Mar. 16, 2017)

Junior forward Markis McDuffie is out with a stress fracture in his foot, KWCH’s Will Kunkel reports.

McDuffie stated to Kunkel the issue with his foot has been going on for a while. On Friday, McDuffie learned about the fracture from an MRA despite a previous X-ray not showing so.

 

McDuffie is expected to return mid-December. Teammate Landry Shamet, also suffering from a stress fracture in his foot, is on track to return mid-November.

 

An official statement regarding the injury has not yet been made.

