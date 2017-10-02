Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Artist innovates with unique opportunities, repurposed artwork

Abbi Faflick, ReporterOctober 2, 2017Leave a Comment

Colin+Allen+has+used+every+single+machine+at+GoCreate.
Colin Allen has used every single machine at GoCreate.

Colin Allen has used every single machine at GoCreate.

Tanat Maichan

Tanat Maichan

Colin Allen has used every single machine at GoCreate.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Full-time student and father of three boys, Collin Allen is also an artist who transforms common materials into jewelry, wallets, clothing, and furniture in his studio in the GoCreate space.

After completing his associates degree in welding at Wichita Area Technical College, Allen returned to school to pursue a bachelor of fine arts in studio painting.

“I’ve spent my whole life learning how to make things — anything” Allen said. “The skills that I have are kind of unusual, because I feel just as comfortable sewing as I do welding or cutting a board on a saw.”

“I look at art differently in that I don’t just do fine art painting … I look for needs and make something. All of those skills help me build what I need.”

Allen’s interest in art began when he learned how to sew and make jewelry at age 9. Now, at 41, Allen blends all forms of his artistry into making a variety of pieces, from paintings and sculptures to functional items.

With the various labs available in the GoCreate space, Allen can combine his diverse skills in applied art more efficiently than he could at home. He said that as tools and technologies develop, artists can create more efficiently.

“The GoCreate space gives you more time to create efficiently … [there is] a constant evolution here of ‘what can I do next; what can I create?’”

Allen said he balances time spent making art with time spent studying and taking care of his family. Before he went back to school, Allen stayed at home with his sons until they were old enough to all be in school

“That gave me the ability to have them with me in the shop. They could experience a lot of things they wouldn’t normally be exposed to,” Allen said. “It was a very important thing for me in that making art could help support that ability to stay home.”

“I needed [art] to not be a hobby or something I do on the side, but something I fully commit to and invest all of my energy into. It really gave them a good understanding of things that other children don’t get to see.”

Allen said he is determined in every aspect of his life, not only for his sons’ benefit, but because he didn’t have the opportunity to go to school when he was younger. Now he can fully invest in each facet of his life, reshaping his own story like his artwork.

“In understanding and trying new things, art is a great thing,” Allen said. “It is what saved me and made me want to go further.”

Allen said he believes his art can preserve stories in the midst of a disposable society.

“We are a throwaway society now. I don’t want to waste the things that someone spent so much energy and invested in,” Allen said. “I want everyone to have something that is really made, and really unique for themselves to hold on to … something that is special because everybody deserves that.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Features

Three strokes couldn’t stop this woman from getting her degree
Three strokes couldn’t stop this woman from getting her degree
Q & A with Shocker at NASA
Q & A with Shocker at NASA
Sport Management program uses real world experiences for advancement of department, students
Sport Management program uses real world experiences for advancement of department, students
Nursing student studies abroad
Nursing student studies abroad
Student group brings non-denominational sermons
Student group brings non-denominational sermons

Other stories filed under Lifestyle

Three strokes couldn’t stop this woman from getting her degree
Three strokes couldn’t stop this woman from getting her degree
Q & A with Shocker at NASA
Q & A with Shocker at NASA
Kingsman: ‘As dull as it is long’
Kingsman: ‘As dull as it is long’
Po Boy: A tasty Southside tradition
Po Boy: A tasty Southside tradition
Upcoming Symphony Orchestra will provide tension, harmony
Upcoming Symphony Orchestra will provide tension, harmony
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Artist innovates with unique opportunities, repurposed artwork

    Lifestyle

    Upcoming Symphony Orchestra will provide tension, harmony

  • Artist innovates with unique opportunities, repurposed artwork

    Campus

    Wichita State reports largest student increase in state

  • Artist innovates with unique opportunities, repurposed artwork

    Editorials

    Staff Editorial — ‘Sooner or later, the truth catches up’

  • Artist innovates with unique opportunities, repurposed artwork

    Sports

    Raudsepp racks up kills on and off the court

  • Artist innovates with unique opportunities, repurposed artwork

    Campus

    Annual Clery report shows rise in sexual assault, car thefts

  • Artist innovates with unique opportunities, repurposed artwork

    Campus

    One year later, Schlenker weighs in on accessibility

  • Artist innovates with unique opportunities, repurposed artwork

    Features

    Three strokes couldn’t stop this woman from getting her degree

  • Artist innovates with unique opportunities, repurposed artwork

    Features

    Q & A with Shocker at NASA

  • Artist innovates with unique opportunities, repurposed artwork

    Campus

    Student speaks out against class held in Lutheran coffee shop

  • Artist innovates with unique opportunities, repurposed artwork

    Lifestyle

    Kingsman: ‘As dull as it is long’