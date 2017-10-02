Artist innovates with unique opportunities, repurposed artwork

Full-time student and father of three boys, Collin Allen is also an artist who transforms common materials into jewelry, wallets, clothing, and furniture in his studio in the GoCreate space.

After completing his associates degree in welding at Wichita Area Technical College, Allen returned to school to pursue a bachelor of fine arts in studio painting.

“I’ve spent my whole life learning how to make things — anything” Allen said. “The skills that I have are kind of unusual, because I feel just as comfortable sewing as I do welding or cutting a board on a saw.”

“I look at art differently in that I don’t just do fine art painting … I look for needs and make something. All of those skills help me build what I need.”

Allen’s interest in art began when he learned how to sew and make jewelry at age 9. Now, at 41, Allen blends all forms of his artistry into making a variety of pieces, from paintings and sculptures to functional items.

With the various labs available in the GoCreate space, Allen can combine his diverse skills in applied art more efficiently than he could at home. He said that as tools and technologies develop, artists can create more efficiently.

“The GoCreate space gives you more time to create efficiently … [there is] a constant evolution here of ‘what can I do next; what can I create?’”

Allen said he balances time spent making art with time spent studying and taking care of his family. Before he went back to school, Allen stayed at home with his sons until they were old enough to all be in school

“That gave me the ability to have them with me in the shop. They could experience a lot of things they wouldn’t normally be exposed to,” Allen said. “It was a very important thing for me in that making art could help support that ability to stay home.”

“I needed [art] to not be a hobby or something I do on the side, but something I fully commit to and invest all of my energy into. It really gave them a good understanding of things that other children don’t get to see.”

Allen said he is determined in every aspect of his life, not only for his sons’ benefit, but because he didn’t have the opportunity to go to school when he was younger. Now he can fully invest in each facet of his life, reshaping his own story like his artwork.

“In understanding and trying new things, art is a great thing,” Allen said. “It is what saved me and made me want to go further.”

Allen said he believes his art can preserve stories in the midst of a disposable society.

“We are a throwaway society now. I don’t want to waste the things that someone spent so much energy and invested in,” Allen said. “I want everyone to have something that is really made, and really unique for themselves to hold on to … something that is special because everybody deserves that.”