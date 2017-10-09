Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterOctober 9, 20171 Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Student ticket pickup dates have been announced for the 2017-2018 men’s basketball season.

Tickets can be picked up at the University Bookstore, the Heskett Center, and the Shocker Ticket Office at Charles Koch Arena.

Tickets for the INTRUST Bank Arena game, however, can only be picked up at the ticket office.

Any tickets that have not been picked up 48 hours before the game will be sold to the public.

Students can get one free ticket with their Shocker ID. Students can purchase up to two more tickets — the second at a discount and the third at full price.

Students showing multiple IDs will no longer be permitted.

Pickup times are listed below:

 

Pickup Date — Opponent (Game Date)

Mon., Oct. 30: Henderson State (EXH.) (Nov. 4)

Fri., Nov. 3: UMKC (Nov. 11)

Tues., Nov. 7: College of Charleston (Nov. 13)

Fri., Nov. 17: Savannah State (Nov. 28)

Thurs., Nov. 30: South Dakota State (Dec. 5)

Mon., Dec. 11: Oklahoma – INTRUST Bank Arena (Dec. 16) Tickets only available at Shocker Ticket Office

Thurs., Dec. 14: Arkansas State (Dec. 19)

Mon., Dec. 18: Florida Gulf Coast (Dec. 22)

Fri., Dec. 22: Houston (Jan.4)

Tues., Jan. 2: USF (Jan.7)

Thurs., Jan. 11: SMU (Jan. 14)

Thurs., Jan. 18: UCF (Jan. 25)

Mon., Jan. 22: Tulsa (Jan. 28)

Mon., Feb. 5: UConn (Feb. 10)

Thurs., Feb. 8: Temple (Feb. 15)

Thurs., Feb. 15: Tulane (Feb. 21)

Mon., Feb. 26: Cincinnati (March 4)

1 Comment

One Response to “Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced”

  1. Jared on October 9th, 2017 2:33 pm

    Are the ticket prices for 2nd and 3rd tickets based on general admission?

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

6-8 forward Morris Udeze picks Wichita State
6-8 forward Morris Udeze picks Wichita State
McDuffie out with stress fracture
McDuffie out with stress fracture
Basketball conference schedule released
Basketball conference schedule released
UPDATE: INTRUST Bank Arena game tipoff time and ticket prices announced
UPDATE: INTRUST Bank Arena game tipoff time and ticket prices announced
Men’s basketball’s first AAC conference schedule, TV appearances released
Men’s basketball’s first AAC conference schedule, TV appearances released

Other stories filed under Sports

Underdog club soccer team dreams big
Underdog club soccer team dreams big
Chris Lamb: Volleyball’s best-kept coaching secret
Chris Lamb: Volleyball’s best-kept coaching secret
Women’s tennis showing up to serve at Fairmount community cookout Saturday
Women’s tennis showing up to serve at Fairmount community cookout Saturday
Raudsepp racks up kills on and off the court
Raudsepp racks up kills on and off the court
PHOTOS: Shockers win first home AAC match against Bulls
PHOTOS: Shockers win first home AAC match against Bulls
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced

    News

    ‘He’s one of us. He’s going to be here forever’ Wichita State Unveils Concept for Dave Stallworth Statue

  • Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced

    Day in the Life

    Vadakin reflects on 40 years as bowling head coach

  • Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced

    Day in the Life

    Athletic training students balance school, clinicals, social life

  • Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced

    Men's Basketball

    McDuffie out with stress fracture

  • Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced

    Features

    Sport Management program uses real world experiences for advancement of department, students

  • Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced

    Features

    Nursing student studies abroad

  • Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced

    Sports

    Sale of beer approved for events at Koch and Wilkins

  • Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced

    Men's Basketball

    Basketball conference schedule released

  • Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced

    Sports

    Unranked Wichita State upsets No. 8 Creighton 3-1 in home opener.

  • Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced

    Men's Basketball

    UPDATE: INTRUST Bank Arena game tipoff time and ticket prices announced