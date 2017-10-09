Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced

Close Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Student ticket pickup dates have been announced for the 2017-2018 men’s basketball season.

Tickets can be picked up at the University Bookstore, the Heskett Center, and the Shocker Ticket Office at Charles Koch Arena.

Tickets for the INTRUST Bank Arena game, however, can only be picked up at the ticket office.

Any tickets that have not been picked up 48 hours before the game will be sold to the public.

Students can get one free ticket with their Shocker ID. Students can purchase up to two more tickets — the second at a discount and the third at full price.

Students showing multiple IDs will no longer be permitted.

Pickup times are listed below:

Pickup Date — Opponent (Game Date)

Mon., Oct. 30: Henderson State (EXH.) (Nov. 4)

Fri., Nov. 3: UMKC (Nov. 11)

Tues., Nov. 7: College of Charleston (Nov. 13)

Fri., Nov. 17: Savannah State (Nov. 28)

Thurs., Nov. 30: South Dakota State (Dec. 5)

Mon., Dec. 11: Oklahoma – INTRUST Bank Arena (Dec. 16) Tickets only available at Shocker Ticket Office

Thurs., Dec. 14: Arkansas State (Dec. 19)

Mon., Dec. 18: Florida Gulf Coast (Dec. 22)

Fri., Dec. 22: Houston (Jan.4)

Tues., Jan. 2: USF (Jan.7)

Thurs., Jan. 11: SMU (Jan. 14)

Thurs., Jan. 18: UCF (Jan. 25)

Mon., Jan. 22: Tulsa (Jan. 28)

Mon., Feb. 5: UConn (Feb. 10)

Thurs., Feb. 8: Temple (Feb. 15)

Thurs., Feb. 15: Tulane (Feb. 21)

Mon., Feb. 26: Cincinnati (March 4)