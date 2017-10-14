Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shockers stand alone in No. 1 spot in The American

Shockers advance to 7-0 in conference play after defeating the Mustangs 3-1.

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterOctober 13, 2017Leave a Comment

The+Wichita+State+volleyball+team+celebrates+after+a+score+during+their+victory+over+SMU.+%28Oct.+13%2C+2017%29+%0A
The Wichita State volleyball team celebrates after a score during their victory over SMU. (Oct. 13, 2017)

The Wichita State volleyball team celebrates after a score during their victory over SMU. (Oct. 13, 2017)

Matt Crow

Matt Crow

The Wichita State volleyball team celebrates after a score during their victory over SMU. (Oct. 13, 2017)

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Shockers didn’t just have a match to win; they had a first place spot in The American to claim for their own.

They succeeded.

No. 22 Wichita State and SMU headed into the match with identical conference records and a share of the No. 1 position in the AAC.

I really felt like we were in a fight tonight,” head coach Chris Lamb said. “I know the score may not have shown that, but I know what SMU is capable of.”

Matt Crow
Freshmen Giorgia Civita (19) hits the ball towards SMU. The Shockers beat the Mustangs 3-1. (Oct. 13, 2017)

The Shockers got off to a slow start to the match after the Mustangs won by two in the first set. Wichita State answered by winning the next three in a row.

We kept on saying that we had to keep pushing through,”  senior Emily Hiebert said. “It wasn’t going to be easy. [We need to] keep playing our game.”

 

WSU couldn’t rely on their dominant offense to win the match for them. The focus had to switch to the defense to secure the win.

Lamb considers Wichita State’s defense a weakness that the team had focused on and worked through for the victory.

“We have a lot of strengths and we’re trying to show up our weaknesses. We work on them and demand them,” Lamb said. “For them to finally see the fruit of their labors will take a lot of weight off their shoulders.”

The Shockers were winning by high scoring matches in previous conference games, so the team thought it was refreshing to see their ability to win matches in various ways.

I think its really nice to know we can win by doing other stuff,” Hiebert said. “Throughout earlier on in the conference we were scoring a lot,so now its nice to see we can win other ways.”

Despite WSU’s heavily focused on defensive effort, senior Abbie Lehman had a season high for kills.

Lehman attacked the net with a total of 20 kills; the same number as SMU’s two leading attackers combined.

The Shockers advanced to 7-0 in conference play going into Sunday’s 1 p.m. match up against Tulsa. A win over Tulsa will get Lamb his 400th win at Wichita State in his 18th season.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Big weekend ahead for Wichita State Volleyball
Big weekend ahead for Wichita State Volleyball
Bishop prepares for final season at Wichita State
Bishop prepares for final season at Wichita State
Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced
Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced
Underdog club soccer team dreams big
Underdog club soccer team dreams big
Chris Lamb: Volleyball’s best-kept coaching secret
Chris Lamb: Volleyball’s best-kept coaching secret

Other stories filed under Volleyball

Big weekend ahead for Wichita State Volleyball
Big weekend ahead for Wichita State Volleyball
Chris Lamb: Volleyball’s best-kept coaching secret
Chris Lamb: Volleyball’s best-kept coaching secret
Raudsepp racks up kills on and off the court
Raudsepp racks up kills on and off the court
PHOTOS: Shockers win first home AAC match against Bulls
PHOTOS: Shockers win first home AAC match against Bulls
PHOTOS: Shockers Swept in Sunday Showcase with Cyclones
PHOTOS: Shockers Swept in Sunday Showcase with Cyclones
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shockers stand alone in No. 1 spot in The American

    Sports

    Big weekend ahead for Wichita State Volleyball

  • Shockers stand alone in No. 1 spot in The American

    Golf

    Bishop prepares for final season at Wichita State

  • Shockers stand alone in No. 1 spot in The American

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced

  • Shockers stand alone in No. 1 spot in The American

    News

    ‘He’s one of us. He’s going to be here forever’ Wichita State Unveils Concept for Dave Stallworth Statue

  • Shockers stand alone in No. 1 spot in The American

    Day in the Life

    Vadakin reflects on 40 years as bowling head coach

  • Shockers stand alone in No. 1 spot in The American

    Day in the Life

    Athletic training students balance school, clinicals, social life

  • Shockers stand alone in No. 1 spot in The American

    Men's Basketball

    McDuffie out with stress fracture

  • Shockers stand alone in No. 1 spot in The American

    Features

    Sport Management program uses real world experiences for advancement of department, students

  • Shockers stand alone in No. 1 spot in The American

    Features

    Nursing student studies abroad

  • Shockers stand alone in No. 1 spot in The American

    Sports

    Sale of beer approved for events at Koch and Wilkins