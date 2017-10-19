Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shockers receive highest preseason ranking in 36 years in USA Today poll

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterOctober 19, 2017Leave a Comment

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The USA Today Coaches Poll was released Thursday. Wichita State was tabbed No. 8 — the highest preseason ranking in 36 years.

Duke, Michigan State, Kansas, Kentucky, Arizona, Villanova, and Florida got the 1-7 spots. The Shockers received 543 poll points, 28 more than North Carolina, last year’s champions.

The preseason No. 1 team in The American, Cincinnati, was polled at No. 13.

This is only the fifth time in Wichita State history that a team has opened the season in the top-10 in one of the major polls.

The last time the Shockers were ranked in the top-10 was during the Baker and VanVleet era in 2015-16 when they received the No. 10 ranking in the AP rankings.

When it comes to the Coaches Poll, the last preseason top-10 appearance was the 1981-82 team. They were ranked No. 6 in the AP and No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.

The 2017-18 AP Poll isn’t expected to come out until early November.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Shocker Madness ‘rings’ in another season
Shocker Madness ‘rings’ in another season
Markis McDuffie included on Forward of the Year watch list
Markis McDuffie included on Forward of the Year watch list
Landry Shamet lands on Bob Cousy Award watch list
Landry Shamet lands on Bob Cousy Award watch list
Wichita State picked to finish second in first in AAC coaches poll
Wichita State picked to finish second in first in AAC coaches poll
Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced
Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced

Other stories filed under Sports

Shocker Madness ‘rings’ in another season
Shocker Madness ‘rings’ in another season
Expect metal detectors, bag policy enforced at Koch Arena for Shocker Madness
Expect metal detectors, bag policy enforced at Koch Arena for Shocker Madness
Markis McDuffie included on Forward of the Year watch list
Markis McDuffie included on Forward of the Year watch list
Landry Shamet lands on Bob Cousy Award watch list
Landry Shamet lands on Bob Cousy Award watch list
Wichita State picked to finish second in first in AAC coaches poll
Wichita State picked to finish second in first in AAC coaches poll
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shockers receive highest preseason ranking in 36 years in USA Today poll

    Men's Basketball

    Shocker Madness ‘rings’ in another season

  • Shockers receive highest preseason ranking in 36 years in USA Today poll

    Sports

    Lamb reaches 400 wins at Wichita State with victory over Tulsa

  • Shockers receive highest preseason ranking in 36 years in USA Today poll

    Sports

    Shockers stand alone in No. 1 spot in The American

  • Shockers receive highest preseason ranking in 36 years in USA Today poll

    Sports

    Big weekend ahead for Wichita State Volleyball

  • Shockers receive highest preseason ranking in 36 years in USA Today poll

    Golf

    Bishop prepares for final season at Wichita State

  • Shockers receive highest preseason ranking in 36 years in USA Today poll

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball student ticket pickup dates announced

  • Shockers receive highest preseason ranking in 36 years in USA Today poll

    News

    ‘He’s one of us. He’s going to be here forever’ Wichita State Unveils Concept for Dave Stallworth Statue

  • Shockers receive highest preseason ranking in 36 years in USA Today poll

    Day in the Life

    Vadakin reflects on 40 years as bowling head coach

  • Shockers receive highest preseason ranking in 36 years in USA Today poll

    Day in the Life

    Athletic training students balance school, clinicals, social life

  • Shockers receive highest preseason ranking in 36 years in USA Today poll

    Men's Basketball

    McDuffie out with stress fracture