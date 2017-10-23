Letter to the Editor — Ostby: I’d love to have these conversations if someone would allow us

Hey everyone, Cale Ostby, here. I’m the president of Students for Concealed Carry at WSU.

We’re a completely non-partisan student organization that advocates for law-abiding citizens to be able to carry firearms for their own self-defense. Our Student Government recently passed a resolution condemning our rights, without contacting us, while also defaming our position without giving us a chance to respond.

I’d encourage everyone reading this to also read SGA’s resolution “Addressing the Las Vegas Shooting and its Implications on Public Safety.”

In that resolution, SGA compared campus carry to the despicable acts of Stephen Paddock. He’s a disgusting human being who has nothing to do with concealed carry. In case students aren’t aware, the only people who can legally carry on campus have to do so completely concealed and have to be over the age of 21.

This excludes rifles, open carry, and anyone who can’t pass a NICS background check (which includes all felons, domestic abusers, people with a history of violence and drug abuse, and non-citizens of the United States).

Second, screw Paddock. I’m not sure if I can convey this enough…I hate that man for what he did.

We all stand with the responders who risked their lives to provide aid for the people shot. If you truly care, you should all know the names of Sunny Melton, Travis Phippen, Steve Keys, Mike Cronk, and the many others that pulled people out of that hellhole. Former and current law enforcement, EMS, doctors, and regular citizens responded to a crisis that I don’t believe many on this campus would respond to. I doubt that I’d even be able to run into fire the way that those heroes did on Oct. 1.

To assume Second Amendment supporters wouldn’t support those men and women is wholly indicative of the left’s complete disregard of anyone, even slightly right of their opinion. Their ad hominem attacks on not just Students for Concealed Carry and I, but also our Constitution, state, and both state and federal legislatures and judiciary prove just that.

Paddock didn’t commit this act with a concealed handgun. He didn’t shoot any of these people in self-defense. What SGA has done is demonize a large portion of our student body without precedent, and without open debate.

Students for Concealed Carry exists to have these conversations. We’re a resource, we’re a recognized student organization, and if you want to send me letters from resolutions attacking my organization, at least have the decency to reach out to me and get our input before you do so.

I’m always open on my personal Facebook or @WSUSCC. I’d love to have these conversations if someone would allow us. After all, that’s exactly why we exist.

Please reach out. Let’s have a conversation.

Cale Ostby