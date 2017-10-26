Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Letter to the Editor — Ojeda-Leitner: Never lose sight of your mission

October 25, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Last year when I was a graduate senator for SGA, I had the opportunity to see a fellow colleague be recognized for her dedication to creating a healthier WSU in her advocacy to make our campus tobacco-free.

As Dr. Jasmine Douglas went up to receive her recognition, SBP Joseph Shepard remarked that there are always people working hard behind the stages of social change.

I like to view my field, community psychology, as working in the background of social change. We are the toolmakers to creating a better society. My field often reminds me of Ella Baker and her belief that strong people don’t need strong leaders. I believe that a community psychologist’s job is to empower strong leaders.

“Tobacco Free, Wu and Me” was created by strong leaders in the Wichita community who are some of the most passionate people I have ever met. Tara Nolan works tirelessly even beyond campus to encourage tobacco cessation within the city of Wichita and has worked with Dr. Douglas and her research team. Dr. Greg Meissen who is a faculty member of the community psychology program also dedicated time towards this policy change. Eric Maki, former Director of Campus Recreation, became a strong stakeholder, as he also believed in the mission of a healthier campus. Lastly, the undergraduate students dedicated hours to research and asking students on campus about their opinion of becoming tobacco-free.

I am proud of my program. We are a group of talented and innovative students.

Like Dr. Jasmine Douglas, we spend late nights writing literature reviews and finding solutions to societal and public health issues.

We started conversations about gender equality and sex positivity by putting on “The Vagina Monologues.” We were involved in research and social action projects to fight against rape culture on our campus. We provide evaluations to nonprofits and the state government with the vision to make Kansan communities healthier.

I love what I do and I count myself lucky. But I get it. Sometimes we forget why we are here: to make the world a better place.

But we must never lose sight of our passions and our mission. I think Dillon Cullinan should probably do the same.

Because if The Sunflower “holds a high standard of journalistic integrity and will always try to provide every side of a story” (which for the most part is true), then perhaps he should have done his research.

 

Deborah Ojeda-Leitner

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Editor — What’s the point? Tobacco Free Wu & Me
Letter to the Editor — What’s the point? Tobacco Free Wu & Me
Letter to the Editor — Ostby: I’d love to have these conversations if someone would allow us
Letter to the Editor — Ostby: I’d love to have these conversations if someone would allow us
Letter to the Editor — Richard Reed
Letter to the Editor — Richard Reed
Letter to the Editor — Rick Muma
Letter to the Editor — Rick Muma
Letter to the Editor — Focus on the small wins
Letter to the Editor — Focus on the small wins

Other stories filed under Opinion

Tobacco Free Wu & Me? Maybe.
Tobacco Free Wu & Me? Maybe.
Letter to the Editor — What’s the point? Tobacco Free Wu & Me
Letter to the Editor — What’s the point? Tobacco Free Wu & Me
We still have a long way to go with sexual assault
We still have a long way to go with sexual assault
Greeks can slide through the cracks with a little loophole
Greeks can slide through the cracks with a little loophole
Letter to the Editor — Ostby: I’d love to have these conversations if someone would allow us
Letter to the Editor — Ostby: I’d love to have these conversations if someone would allow us
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Letter to the Editor — Ojeda-Leitner: Never lose sight of your mission

    Baseball

    WSU baseball Fall World Series to benefit Kansas Food Bank

  • Letter to the Editor — Ojeda-Leitner: Never lose sight of your mission

    News

    SGA withdraws proposal for student organization representation in the Senate

  • Letter to the Editor — Ojeda-Leitner: Never lose sight of your mission

    Campus

    Muma addresses new enrollment goal at faculty senate

  • Letter to the Editor — Ojeda-Leitner: Never lose sight of your mission

    Columns

    Tobacco Free Wu & Me? Maybe.

  • Letter to the Editor — Ojeda-Leitner: Never lose sight of your mission

    Campus

    Unclassified Professional Senate addresses parking, tobacco policy

  • Letter to the Editor — Ojeda-Leitner: Never lose sight of your mission

    Arts & Culture

    French play fosters community, cultural partnership

  • Letter to the Editor — Ojeda-Leitner: Never lose sight of your mission

    Campus

    Challenging the stigma: Students for concealed carry educate for safety

  • Letter to the Editor — Ojeda-Leitner: Never lose sight of your mission

    Arts & Culture

    Ghost paintings haunt the Cadman just in time for Halloween

  • Letter to the Editor — Ojeda-Leitner: Never lose sight of your mission

    Lifestyle

    ‘The Snowman’ is one giant jumbled disaster

  • Letter to the Editor — Ojeda-Leitner: Never lose sight of your mission

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers appear in top 5 of ESPN, CBS preseason polls