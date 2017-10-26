Letter to the Editor — What’s the point? Tobacco Free Wu & Me

Close Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

I am writing this in regards of the opinion column on Oct. 19, titled, “How Tobacco Free is Wichita State?” The author, Dillon Cullinan, took aim at the tobacco-free policy implemented on July 1, which was spearheaded by RSO “Tobacco Free Wu & Me.”

In it, Mr. Cullinan eludes to the idea that the policy is ineffective, unenforceable and a “publicity stunt” by University Administration.

It’s almost laughable how his obvious lack of research on this subject takes away any credibility his opinions could have possibly held. Nevertheless, I feel the need to right his wrongs.

The idea that this policy was a “publicity stunt” to sell the school to new students is simply an attempt at stirring up discourse. This initiative was student-led starting in 2005 and was supported by all four university senates prior to adoption.

Mr. Cullinan’s opinion not only invalidates the efforts by many students over the years to create a healthier and safer environment for everyone, but it is also downplays the hard work and cooperation to spread awareness and resources by the entire campus community.

I am a public health sciences student and serve as a health professions senator for SGA. I am also the youth advisor for RESIST, a statewide, youth-led tobacco prevention organization.

As a student who is on campus at least five days a week, I disagree that there hasn’t been a “massive shift” of tobacco use. Almost every day last year, groups of students gathered outside of the RSC to smoke. This year, I have only seen two students smoking in that area, and in my experience, most students would agree with that assessment.

Mr. Cullinan’s statement that information was not made readily available is also factually incorrect. Tobacco Free Wu & Me released an exuberant amount of information through Shocker Blast, handouts, signs, quit kits and campus activities. The initial announcement was even made almost a full year prior to implementation of the policy — and covered by The Sunflower.

To answer your question, Mr. Cullinan, what’s the point? The point is to preserve the health and wellness of students who want to learn in a safe, respectful environment.

I’m not against journalism, Mr. Cullinan. I’m against bad journalism.

Chris Thiel