Marshall to make television debut tonight
Gregg Marshall makes his television debut Monday night with The Marshall Show.
Previously known as The Gregg Marshall Radio Show, The Marshall Show will be weekly program from 7-8 p.m. on Monday evenings.
The show will be broadcasted by Cox Communications. It will be shown on YurView Kansas, Cox HD 2022, and online at YurView.com/Kansas-Live1.
Fans can meet up and watch the show live at AJ’s Sports Bar & Gill, located at the corner of 13th and Greenwich Road (attached to The Alley).
Due to programming conflicts, Oct. 30 shows will air on KEYN 103.7 FM and will be streamed online at KEYN.com.
Due to the Shocker men’s basketball schedule, the next three Mondays are booked with games, but the show will return Nov. 27. All remaining programs will air on KNSS 1330 AM as well as on television.
Women’s Basketball Head Coach Keitha Adams’ show will air weekly 7-8 p.m. on Monday nights on KNSS 1330 AM and online at KNSSRadio.com
