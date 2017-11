Basketball Guide 2017

Wichita State basketball is about begin its first season in the American Athletic Conference. The men’s team is ranked No. 7 in the nation in an AP poll, its highest preseason ranking in 36 years — the glory days of the early-eighties Shocker basketball. The women’s team starts the year with a new coach and ready to define itself.

Click here to read the Basketball Guide