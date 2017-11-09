Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Marshall chosen as CBS Sports Preseason Coach of the Year

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterNovember 9, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita State Shockers head coach Gregg Marshall gestures after a play during the charity exhibition game against Newman.

Wichita State Shockers head coach Gregg Marshall gestures after a play during the charity exhibition game against Newman.

Wichita State Shockers head coach Gregg Marshall gestures after a play during the charity exhibition game against Newman.

  • Head Coach Gregg Marshall was selected as CBS Sports’ 2017-2018 Preseason Coach of the Year.

Marshall won the NABC’s Coach of the Year award in 2013-14, after receiving the No. 1 seed after a 34-0 season.

CBS Sports writer, Matt Norlander wrote about the 2013-14 season:

“That was a fun team with Fred VanVleet, Ron Baker, Cleanthony Early and Tekele Cotton.

But this group this season might be better.”

Marshall has coached 20 seasons overall, entering his 11th season with the Shockers.  Marshall  is 455-173 overall, which is the nation’s second-highest winning percentage since 2010-11, with an .829 success rate (208-43).

 

