Week in Brief: Nov. 13-19
Arts and Crafts: Wichita Pride Paint Night
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday
Admission: Free
The Office of International Education hosts the Wichita Pride Paint Night in the Rhatigan Student Center 142. Participants can paint their own Wichita Flag while supplies last.
Thanksgiving Dinner
When: 6:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesday
Admission: $5
The Office of International Education and the Community Service Board host their third annual Thanksgiving Dinner in the Rhatigan Student Center 233. Students are invited to celebrate this traditional American holiday together.
Arts and Crafts Fair
When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Rhatigan Student Center first floor
Admission: Free, prices per item vary
The Student Activities Council hosts their annual arts and crafts fair, featuring various artists and crafters.
Lecture: ‘Scaling Up: How Few Companies Make it and Why the Rest Don’t’
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Admission: Free
Verne Harnish, founder of the Entrepreneur’s Organization and CEO of Gazelles, an executive education and coaching company, speaks at the Hughes Metropolitan Complex. Copies of Harnish’s most recent book will be given to the first 250 attendees.
Hedda Gabler Performance
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Wilner Auditorium
Admission: Free for Wichita State students with ID, $10, $12, $15 for general public
The School of Performing Arts performs “Hedda Gabler,” a Henrik Ibsen play about a newly-married couple that feels trapped in a boring marriage.
