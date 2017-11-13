Week in Brief: Nov. 13-19

Arts and Crafts: Wichita Pride Paint Night

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday

Admission: Free

The Office of International Education hosts the Wichita Pride Paint Night in the Rhatigan Student Center 142. Participants can paint their own Wichita Flag while supplies last.

Thanksgiving Dinner

When: 6:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesday

Admission: $5

The Office of International Education and the Community Service Board host their third annual Thanksgiving Dinner in the Rhatigan Student Center 233. Students are invited to celebrate this traditional American holiday together.

Arts and Crafts Fair

When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Rhatigan Student Center first floor

Admission: Free, prices per item vary

The Student Activities Council hosts their annual arts and crafts fair, featuring various artists and crafters.

Lecture: ‘Scaling Up: How Few Companies Make it and Why the Rest Don’t’

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Admission: Free

Verne Harnish, founder of the Entrepreneur’s Organization and CEO of Gazelles, an executive education and coaching company, speaks at the Hughes Metropolitan Complex. Copies of Harnish’s most recent book will be given to the first 250 attendees.

Hedda Gabler Performance

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Wilner Auditorium

Admission: Free for Wichita State students with ID, $10, $12, $15 for general public

The School of Performing Arts performs “Hedda Gabler,” a Henrik Ibsen play about a newly-married couple that feels trapped in a boring marriage.