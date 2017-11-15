Foo Fighters rock Intrust for three hours

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Foo Fighters packed a punch from the get go Monday night at their “Concrete and Gold” show, filling Intrust Bank Arena with their signature sound as they started the evening off with a lineup of greatest hits — “Everlong,” “Monkey Wrench,” “Learn to Fly,” and “Pretenders.”.

“Who wants to be here all night? Who wants a three-hour show?” lead singer Dave Grohl asked as the crowd went wild.

From a Tom Petty tribute, a duo of “Under Pressure” between the Struts’s lead singer Luke Spiller and Foo’s drummer Taylor Hawkins, an Alice Coooper cover from lead guitarist Chris Shiflett, a “Grease” cover from bassist Nate Mendel (which Grohl shut-down very quickly), and Grohl rapping the beginning of 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” the evening not only showcased the band’s spunk and attitude, but the insane amount of talent each member brings to the table.

Sure, the Foo Fighters might sound like any other — freakin’ awesome — rock band, but once you dive into the carefully selected instrumentals, the perfect placement of Groh’s screaming, and the power of the two basses and two guitars, the multifaceted layers of the band are apparent.

Although the average Foo Fighters song clocks in at around 4 to 5 minutes, each song lasted double that runtime Monday, because of the band’s extracurricular grooving and jamming.

The bands’ last stop in Wichita was in 2015 after the “Sonic Highways” album and Grohl’s iconic broken leg.

Since the release of “Sonic Highways” in 2014, the band has been unstoppable, first with the release of the “St. Cecilia” EP in 2015 and now with “Concrete and Gold” this year.

Before the Foo Fighters hit the stage, though, British rockers The Struts opened the show with a 45-minute set.

Exuding a Rolling Stones vibe and a Mick Jagger swag, Luke Spiller led the band, melding 80s hair band and 90s grunge, and channeling his inner Chris Baker from Mint Royale.

Matt Crow

The Foo Fighters’ energy never seemed to dwindle through their three-hour set. Their mix of new songs and greatest hits provided a song for everyone.

Between Grohl’s energy, humor, and stage presence and just how damn good the band is, you won’t want to miss the Foo Fighters next time they hit Wichita.

Matt Crow