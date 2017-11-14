Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Report of handgun pulled in attempted aggravated robbery at fraternity

Jenna Farhat, Managing EditorNovember 14, 20171 Comment

The+Beta+Theta+Pi+fraternity+house+sits+on+Hillside+across+street+from+campus.
The Beta Theta Pi fraternity house sits on Hillside across street from campus.

The Beta Theta Pi fraternity house sits on Hillside across street from campus.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

The Beta Theta Pi fraternity house sits on Hillside across street from campus.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A handgun was pulled in an attempted aggravated robbery at Beta Theta Pi fraternity house Saturday night, according to the Wichita State police crime log.

According to the crime log, three juvenile males approached a resident of the fraternity house, showed a handgun, and demanded money. No money was given and no one was injured.

The three males were arrested on Wichita State’s campus and taken to the Sedgwick County’s Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.

Beta Theta Pi fraternity house is located just west of WSU campus, along Hillside Street.

The report was made around 8:23 p.m., according to the front page of the incident report.

One victim and one witness are listed on the incident report.

1 Comment

  • Bardo

    Yo, it was just an airsoft gun. The guy left the front porch laughing.
    I encourage the Sunflower’s writers to get all the facts before proceeding to write an article that scares the whole community. One little fact can change the whole story.

    [Reply]

Other stories filed under Campus

Faculty Senate raises concerns over “investigative leave”
Faculty Senate raises concerns over “investigative leave”
A quick look at tobacco quit kits
A quick look at tobacco quit kits
Joint senate meeting raises concerns over game day parking, employee benefits
Joint senate meeting raises concerns over game day parking, employee benefits
Wichita State: ‘asking a legislative intern to serve as a designated driver isn’t illegal or immoral’
Wichita State: ‘asking a legislative intern to serve as a designated driver isn’t illegal or immoral’
Annual safety walk held to find unsafe spots on campus
Annual safety walk held to find unsafe spots on campus

Other stories filed under Showcase

PHOTOS: WSU Declaws Charleston Cougars in 81 – 62 Victory
PHOTOS: WSU Declaws Charleston Cougars in 81 – 62 Victory
Faculty Senate raises concerns over “investigative leave”
Faculty Senate raises concerns over “investigative leave”
48 years: Matson reflects on his time at Wichita State
48 years: Matson reflects on his time at Wichita State
Basketball Guide 2017
Basketball Guide 2017
PHOTOS: Wichita State tops Henderson State in Saturday Exhibition
PHOTOS: Wichita State tops Henderson State in Saturday Exhibition
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Report of handgun pulled in attempted aggravated robbery at fraternity

    Campus

    Faculty Senate raises concerns over “investigative leave”

  • Report of handgun pulled in attempted aggravated robbery at fraternity

    Campus

    Joint senate meeting raises concerns over game day parking, employee benefits

  • Report of handgun pulled in attempted aggravated robbery at fraternity

    Local

    Recent WSU grad killed in car crash

  • Report of handgun pulled in attempted aggravated robbery at fraternity

    Basketball Guide

    New women’s basketball head coach is Kansas’s own Keitha Adams

  • Report of handgun pulled in attempted aggravated robbery at fraternity

    News

    Monk-Morgan named assistant dean for students in Fairmount College

  • Report of handgun pulled in attempted aggravated robbery at fraternity

    Campus

    Students respond to new traffic violation policy

  • Report of handgun pulled in attempted aggravated robbery at fraternity

    News

    9 traffic violations Wichita State police can fine you for starting Wednesday

  • Report of handgun pulled in attempted aggravated robbery at fraternity

    Campus

    ‘There was no option other than verbal warnings:’ University police will issue traffic tickets, fines

  • Report of handgun pulled in attempted aggravated robbery at fraternity

    Campus

    Muma addresses enrollment goal at faculty senate

  • Report of handgun pulled in attempted aggravated robbery at fraternity

    News

    Student found with upskirt photos, arrested on six felony counts