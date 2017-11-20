Week in Brief: Nov. 20-25
Impulse Percussion Group Performance
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Miller Concert Hall
Admission: Free for students and faculty, $12 for general admission
The Impulse Percussion Group is an award-winning student group set on blurring the lines between chamber music and theater music in their performances.
Thanksgiving Dinner
When: 1 p.m. Thursday
Where: Unity Church of Wichita
Admission: Free
Unity of Wichita is inviting students who do not have Thanksgiving plans to come to their spiritual center for a Thanksgiving dinner. The Unity Church of Wichita is located at Oliver and 21st St.
Volleyball v. Memphis
When: 1 p.m. Friday
Where: Charles Koch Arena
Admission: Free for students, $8 for general admission
The volleyball team will host Memphis at Charles Koch Arena on Friday. Students can pick up their free tickets at the university bookstore, the Heskett Center, or the arena ticket office.
Final Friday
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Downtown, GoCreate
Admission: Free
Various locations, from GoCreate on Campus to the Shift Space gallery on Commerce St., will be hosting Final Friday events featuring local and student artists.
