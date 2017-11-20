Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Week in Brief: Nov. 20-25

Marissa Campbell, Arts and Culture EditorNovember 19, 2017Leave a Comment

Impulse Percussion Group Performance

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Miller Concert Hall

Admission: Free for students and faculty, $12 for general admission

The Impulse Percussion Group is an award-winning student group set on blurring the lines between chamber music and theater music in their performances.

 

Thanksgiving Dinner

When: 1 p.m. Thursday

Where: Unity Church of Wichita

Admission: Free

Unity of Wichita is inviting students who do not have Thanksgiving plans to come to their spiritual center for a Thanksgiving dinner. The Unity Church of Wichita is located at Oliver and 21st St.

 

Volleyball v. Memphis

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Charles Koch Arena

Admission: Free for students, $8 for general admission

The volleyball team will host Memphis at Charles Koch Arena on Friday. Students can pick up their free tickets at the university bookstore, the Heskett Center, or the arena ticket office.

 

Final Friday

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Downtown, GoCreate

Admission: Free

Various locations, from GoCreate on Campus to the Shift Space gallery on Commerce St., will be hosting Final Friday events featuring local and student artists.

