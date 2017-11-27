Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

Concert Band Performance

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Miller Concert Hall

Admission: Free for students, $12 general admission

The concert band is performing its repertoire of classic and contemporary pieces. The concert will be conducted by students instead of instructors or professors.

Annual Christmas Concert

When: 5:15 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Wiedemann Hall

Admission: Free

Award-winning professor Lynne Davis will host the annual 30-minute Christmas Concert performance.

WSU Jazz Arts Ensemble and Banda Hispanica

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Miller Concert Hall

The Jazz Arts Ensemble will perform a show with Banda Hispanica consisting of swing, Latin, rock, and pop songs.

Contemporary Dance Fall Concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Wilner Auditorium

Admission: Free for students, $15 general admission

The Kansas Dance Festival will present an evening of ballet, modern, and jazz dance.

55th Annual Candlelight Concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4:00 p.m. Sunday

Where: Wiedemann Recital Hall

Admission: Free for students, $12 general admission

All four choirs will perform their annual Christmas concert, joined by strings, brass, woodwinds, organs, and percussion, to kick off the holiday season.