Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2
Concert Band Performance
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Miller Concert Hall
Admission: Free for students, $12 general admission
The concert band is performing its repertoire of classic and contemporary pieces. The concert will be conducted by students instead of instructors or professors.
Annual Christmas Concert
When: 5:15 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Wiedemann Hall
Admission: Free
Award-winning professor Lynne Davis will host the annual 30-minute Christmas Concert performance.
WSU Jazz Arts Ensemble and Banda Hispanica
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Miller Concert Hall
The Jazz Arts Ensemble will perform a show with Banda Hispanica consisting of swing, Latin, rock, and pop songs.
Contemporary Dance Fall Concert
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Wilner Auditorium
Admission: Free for students, $15 general admission
The Kansas Dance Festival will present an evening of ballet, modern, and jazz dance.
55th Annual Candlelight Concert
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4:00 p.m. Sunday
Where: Wiedemann Recital Hall
Admission: Free for students, $12 general admission
All four choirs will perform their annual Christmas concert, joined by strings, brass, woodwinds, organs, and percussion, to kick off the holiday season.
