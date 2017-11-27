Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

Marissa Campbell, Arts and Culture EditorNovember 26, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Concert Band Performance

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Miller Concert Hall

Admission: Free for students, $12 general admission

The concert band is performing its repertoire of classic and contemporary pieces. The concert will be conducted by students instead of instructors or professors.

 

Annual Christmas Concert

When: 5:15 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Wiedemann Hall

Admission: Free

Award-winning professor Lynne Davis will host the annual 30-minute Christmas Concert performance.

 

WSU Jazz Arts Ensemble and Banda Hispanica

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Miller Concert Hall

The Jazz Arts Ensemble will perform a show with Banda Hispanica consisting of swing, Latin, rock, and pop songs.

 

Contemporary Dance Fall Concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Wilner Auditorium

Admission: Free for students, $15 general admission

The Kansas Dance Festival will present an evening of ballet, modern, and jazz dance.

 

55th Annual Candlelight Concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4:00 p.m. Sunday

Where: Wiedemann Recital Hall

Admission: Free for students, $12 general admission

All four choirs will perform their annual Christmas concert, joined by strings, brass, woodwinds, organs, and percussion, to kick off the holiday season.

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Arts & Culture

Symphony Orchestra to feature film scores in latest performance
Symphony Orchestra to feature film scores in latest performance
Student dancers prepare for Kansas Dance Festival performance
Student dancers prepare for Kansas Dance Festival performance
Cooper: Dishes I’ll savor this Thanksgiving
Cooper: Dishes I’ll savor this Thanksgiving
Week in Brief: Nov. 20-25
Week in Brief: Nov. 20-25
PHOTOS: Dance students prepare for Kansas Dance Festival
PHOTOS: Dance students prepare for Kansas Dance Festival

Other stories filed under Lifestyle

Symphony Orchestra to feature film scores in latest performance
Symphony Orchestra to feature film scores in latest performance
Student dancers prepare for Kansas Dance Festival performance
Student dancers prepare for Kansas Dance Festival performance
Sculpture helps student overcome painful past
Sculpture helps student overcome painful past
Miss Black and Gold 2017: ‘Black women are underappreciated’
Miss Black and Gold 2017: ‘Black women are underappreciated’
Garner: ‘Justice League’ could indicate unraveling of DC universe
Garner: ‘Justice League’ could indicate unraveling of DC universe
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

    Arts & Culture

    Week in Brief: Nov. 20-25

  • Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

    Entertainment

    Foo Fighters rock Intrust for three hours

  • Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

    Arts & Culture

    Week in Brief: Nov. 13-19

  • Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

    Arts & Culture

    Week in Brief: Nov. 6-11

  • Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

    Arts & Culture

    This week in Shocker events: SongFest, ComicFest, and more

  • Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

    Arts & Culture

    Beer, musicals, films to fill your October calendar

  • Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

    Features

    Q & A with Shocker at NASA

  • Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

    Day in the Life

    Shocks up in Scotland

  • Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

    Lifestyle

    Two-day ICT fest is a headbanger’s ball

  • Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

    Lifestyle

    Me Like Bees brings the buzz to Barleycorns