Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney

The Shocker celebrate after scoring a point against Radford in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Selena Favela The Shocker celebrate after scoring a point against Radford in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Wichita State will advance to the second round of the NCAA Volleyball tournament after sweeping the Radford Highlanders in three sets at Charles Koch Arena in their first game as tournament hosts.

“I was excited about how [the team] was able to stay focused with all that was going on,” Head Coach Chris Lamb said. “I wondered about all the noise of getting us to host and how many people were here.

“Even though we’re used to a big crowd, that was a gigantic crowd.”

Despite her coach’s worries, senior Mikaela Raudsepp said she believed the buildup to the game made it fun to play.

“I think our team, we love playing, and this is a season we will never get back,” Raudsepp said. “That excitement is huge for us. The excitement here is absolutely electric. It’s so fun.

Abbie Lehman, a senior and Newton native, credited the crowd — and, most importantly, her family — for making the game special.

“Personally, being from Newton, all my family and friends being able to come, that was awesome,” Lehman said. “It means a lot, and it’s cool to play in front of all my family and friends.”

The Shockers will face off against Mizzou at Charles Koch Arena at 7 p.m on Saturday.

“It’s obviously a goal to get as far as we can,” Lehman said about advancing in the tournament. “[Advancing to the Sweet Sixteen] would mean the world to our team.”

“I agree,” Raudsepp chimed in.