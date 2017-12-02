Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney

Kylie Cameron, Layout EditorDecember 1, 2017Leave a Comment

The+Shocker+celebrate+after+scoring+a+point+against+Radford+in+the+first+round+of+the+NCAA+tournament.
The Shocker celebrate after scoring a point against Radford in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Shocker celebrate after scoring a point against Radford in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

The Shocker celebrate after scoring a point against Radford in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wichita State will advance to the second round of the NCAA Volleyball tournament after sweeping the Radford Highlanders in three sets at Charles Koch Arena in their first game as tournament hosts.

“I was excited about how [the team] was able to stay focused with all that was going on,” Head Coach Chris Lamb said. “I wondered about all the noise of getting us to host and how many people were here.  

“Even though we’re used to a big crowd, that was a gigantic crowd.”

Despite her coach’s worries, senior Mikaela Raudsepp said she believed the buildup to the game made it fun to play.

“I think our team, we love playing, and this is a season we will never get back,” Raudsepp said. “That excitement is huge for us. The excitement here is absolutely electric. It’s so fun.

Abbie Lehman, a senior and Newton native, credited the crowd — and, most importantly, her family — for making the game special.

“Personally, being from Newton, all my family and friends being able to come, that was awesome,” Lehman said. “It means a lot, and it’s cool to play in front of all my family and friends.”

The Shockers will face off against Mizzou at Charles Koch Arena at 7 p.m on Saturday.

“It’s obviously a goal to get as far as we can,” Lehman said about advancing in the tournament. “[Advancing to the Sweet Sixteen] would mean the world to our team.”

“I agree,” Raudsepp chimed in.

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Sports

Shockers set for top-25 road matchup with Baylor
Shockers set for top-25 road matchup with Baylor
Samajae Haynes-Jones scores career-high as Shockers battle injury-plagued backcourt
Samajae Haynes-Jones scores career-high as Shockers battle injury-plagued backcourt
Shockers set records in blowout of Savannah State
Shockers set records in blowout of Savannah State
PHOTOS: Wichita State tame Savannah State Tigers
PHOTOS: Wichita State tame Savannah State Tigers
Savannah State continues laborious road schedule at Wichita State
Savannah State continues laborious road schedule at Wichita State

Other stories filed under Volleyball

Wichita State Volleyball to host regional for NCAA Tournament
Wichita State Volleyball to host regional for NCAA Tournament
PHOTOS: Shockers sweep American; Celebrate Senior Day
PHOTOS: Shockers sweep American; Celebrate Senior Day
Shockers finish 20-0 in conference; seniors say goodbye
Shockers finish 20-0 in conference; seniors say goodbye
American Girls: Shocker Volleyball wins AAC outright
American Girls: Shocker Volleyball wins AAC outright
Wichita State volleyball can clinch AAC with road wins this weekend
Wichita State volleyball can clinch AAC with road wins this weekend
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney

    Columns

    Women in politics deserve respect

  • Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney

    Sports

    Volleyball remains undefeated in AAC, earns 20th win of the season

  • Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney

    Columns

    We still have a long way to go with sexual assault

  • Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney

    Arts & Culture

    13 things to do on Friday the 13th

  • Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney

    Day in the Life

    Soupene, the ‘Susan Collins of SGA’

  • Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney

    Columns

    Pay attention WSU, LAS is still around

  • Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney

    Campus

    PHOTOS: Back to School Bash Brings out Freshmen

  • Uncategorized

    Shocker Food Locker moved to Grace Wilkie Hall for expansion

  • Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney

    Campus

    Parking garage will offer yellow and green parking for fall semester

  • Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney

    Features

    WSU alumna interns at the EEOC, researches economics of workplace discrimination