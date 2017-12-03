Shocker volleyball drops second round of NCAA tournament

Close Wichita State's Tabitha Brown (10), Abbie Lehman (22), and Mikaela Raudsepp (3) share a hug after losing to Mizzou in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Selena Favela Selena Favela Wichita State's Tabitha Brown (10), Abbie Lehman (22), and Mikaela Raudsepp (3) share a hug after losing to Mizzou in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Shocker Volleyball team walked off the court of Charles Koch Arena for the final time this season in tears.

After a contentious battle for the lead each set, Wichita State dropped the fourth set 26-24 to Mizzou, giving the Shockers a 3-1 loss in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

“These are two really good teams,” Mizzou Head Coach Wayne Kreklow said. “Unfortunately, only one can advance.”

Mizzou took the first two sets, but, after the break, Wichita State rallied to pick up the third set.

“We did a little bit of a lineup change,” senior Abbie Lehman said. “We were a bit more aware of the speed of the ball. I would say that helps later in the match.”

In the fourth set, Mizzou went on a 2-0 run after tying the game 24-24.

“The adjustments were working,” WSU Head Coach Chris Lamb said. “We just fell a bit short.”

When the match ended, seniors Mikaela Raudsepp, Emily Hiebert, and Lehman held each other on the court in tears as the reality set in that it was their final game playing together.

“I have no words,” Raudsepp said about what the seniors meant to her. “I can’t explain how much these girls mean to me in my life and the past four years. Getting to share the moments together on the court is just something that no one can understand. I will leave here with best friends. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to be with, I really couldn’t.”

Coach Lamb gave credit to the seniors for making this the best season he’s had.

“I call it the submarine ride,” Coach Lamb said. “Because once you’re on it, there’s no getting off. August through December we’re going to be there a long time to figure out how to be good to each other. Without hesitation, I can say this is the greatest submarine ride I’ve ever been on.”