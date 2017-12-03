Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shocker volleyball drops second round of NCAA tournament

Kylie Cameron, Layout EditorDecember 2, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita+State%27s+Tabitha+Brown+%2810%29%2C+Abbie+Lehman+%2822%29%2C+and+Mikaela+Raudsepp+%283%29+share+a+hug+after+losing+to+Mizzou+in+the+second+round+of+the+NCAA+tournament.
Wichita State's Tabitha Brown (10), Abbie Lehman (22), and Mikaela Raudsepp (3) share a hug after losing to Mizzou in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Wichita State's Tabitha Brown (10), Abbie Lehman (22), and Mikaela Raudsepp (3) share a hug after losing to Mizzou in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Wichita State's Tabitha Brown (10), Abbie Lehman (22), and Mikaela Raudsepp (3) share a hug after losing to Mizzou in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Shocker Volleyball team walked off the court of Charles Koch Arena for the final time this season in tears.

After a contentious battle for the lead each set, Wichita State dropped the fourth set 26-24 to Mizzou, giving the Shockers a 3-1 loss in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

“These are two really good teams,” Mizzou Head Coach Wayne Kreklow said. “Unfortunately, only one can advance.”

Mizzou took the first two sets, but, after the break, Wichita State rallied to pick up the third set.

“We did a little bit of a lineup change,” senior Abbie Lehman said. “We were a bit more aware of the speed of the ball. I would say that helps later in the match.”

In the fourth set, Mizzou went on a 2-0 run after tying the game 24-24.

“The adjustments were working,” WSU Head Coach Chris Lamb said. “We just fell a bit short.”

When the match ended, seniors Mikaela Raudsepp, Emily Hiebert, and Lehman held each other on the court in tears as the reality set in that it was their final game playing together.

“I have no words,” Raudsepp said about what the seniors meant to her. “I can’t explain how much these girls mean to me in my life and the past four years. Getting to share the moments together on the court is just something that no one can understand. I will leave here with best friends. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to be with, I really couldn’t.”

Coach Lamb gave credit to the seniors for making this the best season he’s had.

“I call it the submarine ride,” Coach Lamb said. “Because once you’re on it, there’s no getting off. August through December we’re going to be there a long time to figure out how to be good to each other. Without hesitation, I can say this is the greatest submarine ride I’ve ever been on.”

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Sports

PHOTOS: Wichita State falls to Mizzou in second round of NCAA tournament
PHOTOS: Wichita State falls to Mizzou in second round of NCAA tournament
Shockers notch first top-25 victory since 2015
Shockers notch first top-25 victory since 2015
PHOTOS: Shockers Burn Baylor in Waco
PHOTOS: Shockers Burn Baylor in Waco
Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney
Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney
Shockers set for top-25 road matchup with Baylor
Shockers set for top-25 road matchup with Baylor

Other stories filed under Volleyball

PHOTOS: Wichita State falls to Mizzou in second round of NCAA tournament
PHOTOS: Wichita State falls to Mizzou in second round of NCAA tournament
Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney
Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney
Wichita State Volleyball to host regional for NCAA Tournament
Wichita State Volleyball to host regional for NCAA Tournament
PHOTOS: Shockers sweep American; Celebrate Senior Day
PHOTOS: Shockers sweep American; Celebrate Senior Day
Shockers finish 20-0 in conference; seniors say goodbye
Shockers finish 20-0 in conference; seniors say goodbye
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shocker volleyball drops second round of NCAA tournament

    Sports

    Shockers advance to Round 2 of NCAA Tourney

  • Shocker volleyball drops second round of NCAA tournament

    Columns

    Women in politics deserve respect

  • Shocker volleyball drops second round of NCAA tournament

    Sports

    Volleyball remains undefeated in AAC, earns 20th win of the season

  • Shocker volleyball drops second round of NCAA tournament

    Columns

    We still have a long way to go with sexual assault

  • Shocker volleyball drops second round of NCAA tournament

    Arts & Culture

    13 things to do on Friday the 13th

  • Shocker volleyball drops second round of NCAA tournament

    Day in the Life

    Soupene, the ‘Susan Collins of SGA’

  • Shocker volleyball drops second round of NCAA tournament

    Columns

    Pay attention WSU, LAS is still around

  • Shocker volleyball drops second round of NCAA tournament

    Campus

    PHOTOS: Back to School Bash Brings out Freshmen

  • Uncategorized

    Shocker Food Locker moved to Grace Wilkie Hall for expansion

  • Shocker volleyball drops second round of NCAA tournament

    Campus

    Parking garage will offer yellow and green parking for fall semester