Week in Brief: Dec. 4-9

Finals Frenzy

When: Monday through Saturday

Where: Various locations

Admission: Various prices

Finals Frenzy is a weeklong series of events aimed at helping students relax and prepare for finals. From puzzles in Ablah Library to Dollar Mania in the Shocker Sports Grill & Lanes, there are plenty of events to participate in.

Men’s Basketball

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Charles Koch Arena

Admission: Free for students, $30 general admission

Men’s basketball hosts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Women’s Basketball

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Charles Koch Arena

Admission: Free for students, $8 general admission

Women’s basketball hosts the UMKC Kangaroos.

Kill Vargas Concert

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Crown Uptown Theatre

Admission: Free

Local bands Cavves, Tideway, and Kill Vargas will play a free show at Crown Uptown Theatre. The show is fit for all ages.