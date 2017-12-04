Week in Brief: Dec. 4-9
Finals Frenzy
When: Monday through Saturday
Where: Various locations
Admission: Various prices
Finals Frenzy is a weeklong series of events aimed at helping students relax and prepare for finals. From puzzles in Ablah Library to Dollar Mania in the Shocker Sports Grill & Lanes, there are plenty of events to participate in.
Men’s Basketball
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Charles Koch Arena
Admission: Free for students, $30 general admission
Men’s basketball hosts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Women’s Basketball
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Charles Koch Arena
Admission: Free for students, $8 general admission
Women’s basketball hosts the UMKC Kangaroos.
Kill Vargas Concert
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Crown Uptown Theatre
Admission: Free
Local bands Cavves, Tideway, and Kill Vargas will play a free show at Crown Uptown Theatre. The show is fit for all ages.
